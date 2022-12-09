What Should I Know? … about Minn-Dak’s annual meeting

Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative, celebrating “50 Sweet Years,” held its annual shareholders meeting Thursday, Dec. 8 in Fargo.
“Tomorrow, we take that first step toward another 50 years of success,” Chairman of the Board Pat Freese said.
More beets needed: Between 10,000-15,000 new acres of beets will be needed in the next three years, Freese and Minn-Dak CEO Kurt Wickstrom said. The company has a goal of slicing 11,000 tons per day. Leaders are optimistic that the new acres can grow within the existing southern Red River Valley, Agweek reported.
What kind of crop grew in 2022? The yield was less, Agweek reported — namely 22.4 tons per acre. However, the 19.1% sugar content places this year’s crop at No. 2 for the record.
Stability and improvement: “With stable operations and not constantly battling to maintain stability, the team has had time to focus on how to gain more sugar-end production by continuous fine-tuning,” Wickstrom said. “With the high sugar content of this crop, we are maximizing sugar production and slicing to that capacity. What a great place to be.”
VIPs recognized: Minn-Dak’s first shareholders were collectively inducted Thursday into the cooperative’s hall of fame. That’s a total of 272 new honorees, including individuals and partnerships from 1972.
Gold Medalists: Three employees were recognized for outstanding contributions to the cooperative. Each lives each day with values including diversity, integrity, accountability, teamwork and flexibility.
Joshua Erickson, a shift lead person in sugar packaging, was the first honoree. Praise for Erickson included words like, “If I had a daughter, I’d want her to marry Josh.” Wickstrom, a father himself, readily agreed.
Gary Muller, director of operations, has been with Minn-Dak for nearly 40 years. Muller, trained in almost every job available, is the kind of person that nobody ever wants to see retire, Wickstrom said.
Darrell Oscarson, beet fleet operations and service manager, believes that a good team doesn’t avoid problems, has good and great listeners and has team players for members. “Doing nothing achieves nothing. Take action.”
Something to sing about: “A Part of Heaven in the Red River Valley,” written by Marty Halgrimson of Absolute Studios and performed by Blind Joe, had its music video premiere Thursday. The video will soon be available at www.mdf.coop.
