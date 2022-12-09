What Should I Know? … about Minn-Dak’s annual meeting
From left, Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative CEO Kurt Wickstrom and the three Gold Medalist honorees recognized Thursday, Dec. 8 in Fargo: Joshua Erickson, Gary Muller and Darrell Oscarson.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative, celebrating “50 Sweet Years,” held its annual shareholders meeting Thursday, Dec. 8 in Fargo.

“Tomorrow, we take that first step toward another 50 years of success,” Chairman of the Board Pat Freese said.

Joshua Erickson, left, is a shift lead person in sugar packaging. His acceptance speech included the grateful observation that communication and appreciation are strong at Minn-Dak.
Gary Muller, left, director of operations, is the kind of skilled, highly-knowledgeable employee that Minn-Dak CEO Kurt Wickstrom (and many others) would never want to see retire.
Darrell Oscarson, beet fleet operations and service manager, lives by the principle that doing nothing achieves nothing. 'Take action.'


