What Should I Know … about the Community Christmas Dinner?

Continuing to bring readers all the information in less time, Daily News explains the upcoming Faith Church Community Christmas Dinner. We’re aided by one of the event’s organizers, Janet Bartels.
What’s going on?
Faith Church, Wahpeton, is once again holding its Community Christmas Dinner. The tradition has lasted since 1988.
When’s it going on?
The dinner takes place at 12 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, with dining room doors opening at 11:15 a.m. that day.
Where’s it going on?
Faith Church is located at 1589 11th St. N. in Wahpeton.
What can I expect?
“You’ll be greeted with a smile, fed a delicious meal and told about the birth of Jesus and why we celebrate Christmas,” Bartels said.
Am I welcome?
Yes, everyone is welcome. The Community Christmas Dinner is a free event.
Should I be there in person?
Community Christmas Dinner guests are asked to attend in person unless they are homebound. Deliveries to homebound individuals are available. They begin at 1 p.m. on Christmas Day. Please call Phyllis at 701-640-0246 or Faith Church at 701-642-8416 for more information.
What’s on the menu?
Turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing, sweet potatoes, corn and Christmas cookies. It’s a tried and true selection of delicious favorites.
Speaking of the tried and true …
“This dinner has been going on for more than 30 years and some of our visitors and volunteers have family that go back to the very beginning. They’re onto their fourth generation now,” Bartels said.
What makes the Community Christmas Dinner special?
“I’m always amazed at how God provides us with volunteers,” Bartels said. “This dinner took some time off during COVID and last year, there was a blizzard. This year, Christmas is on a Sunday. Still, we have people from our church who are ready to volunteer. We also have people from outside our church who are volunteering, that show up every year just to help. God always provides an abundance of people and joy.”