What should I know about … Wahpeton’s Eighth Avenue North reconstruction project?

A reconstruction of Eighth Avenue North, Wahpeton, from Second Street North to 11th Street North, plus a portion of Eighth Street North, is expected to begin this spring and be substantially completed in October. The project has a current estimated total cost of $7.82 million, with nearly half covered by the federal government.
Continuing our tradition of bringing readers all the information in less time, Daily News explains Wahpeton’s upcoming Eighth Avenue North reconstruction. We’re aided by Engineering Project Manager Kyle Rogahn and guests from a recent public information meeting.
What’s going on? A reconstruction of Eighth Avenue North from Second Street North to 11th Street North, plus a portion of Eighth Street North.
Why is this necessary? Existing conditions include water and sanitary sewer systems that are more than 50 years old (and in some cases, more than 100 years old), streets and sidewalks continued to be in poor to very poor condition (including not meeting Americans with Disabilities Act standards) and varying amounts of lighting and parking.
What are some of the planned improvements? They include 8-inch and 12-inch PVC sanitary sewer mains, sewer services to property lines, a new 10-inch PVC watermain from Fourth Street to 11th Street, water services to property lines and new lighting, curbs and gutters.
When is this project expected to take place? Construction will begin this spring, with substantial completion in October. Substantial completion means everything except the top lift of the bituminous pavement. Total completion will be at the end of June 2024. It will be followed by a final assessment meeting in August or September 2024 and the first assessment payments being due in February 2025.
How much will it cost? The estimated total cost is $7.82 million, with $3.5 million taken care of by the federal government, $2.09 million taken care of by sales tax for infrastructure revenue and $2.23 million divided in two ways. Fifty-eight percent of the $2.23 million would be paid by local properties, while 42% percent would be paid by district properties.
Can I get some assistance? Yes, the city of Wahpeton will have a special assessment assistance program. The program is intended to help qualified property owners with their yearly special assessment payments. To qualify, a property owner must be up to date with all property taxes and special assessments, the property must be owner-occupied, and the owner must fill out an application each year and submit it to the city assessor’s office.
Will the reconstruction project impact travel on high-traffic roads? There will be short term closures of portions of Fourth, Seventh and 11th Streets North, but not all three at the same time. The project will be completed in three phases, starting from Second-Fourth Streets and followed by Fourth-Seventh Streets before ending with Seventh-11th Streets.
Who is the contractor? A contractor has yet to be determined. Bids were opened for the project on Friday, March 3. The Wahpeton City Council’s Monday, March 20 meeting will include a resolution to award the bid and set the construction schedule.
Who attended the public information meeting? The Thursday, March 9 event at Wahpeton City Hall included Mayor Brett Lambrecht, 2nd Ward Councilman Jason Goltz, Councilmen at large Kelly McNary and Shannon Schillinger. Less than 20 residents, including former Mayor Steve Dale, also attended.
Were there any notable audience comments? Resident Bruce Eckre questioned the methodology for determining assessments. “I live over five blocks away and I’m getting assessed,” he said. “The properties right next to me aren’t going to get assessed. Now, the people on Avenue A and B, right across from Wahpeton High School, who live right across from Eighth Avenue, aren’t going to get assessed. That kind of blows me away. They live right there and they’re not going to get assessed, when I’m over five blocks away.”