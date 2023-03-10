What should I know about … Wahpeton’s Eighth Avenue North reconstruction project?

A reconstruction of Eighth Avenue North, Wahpeton, from Second Street North to 11th Street North, plus a portion of Eighth Street North, is expected to begin this spring and be substantially completed in October. The project has a current estimated total cost of $7.82 million, with nearly half covered by the federal government.

 Courtesy City of Wahpeton

Continuing our tradition of bringing readers all the information in less time, Daily News explains Wahpeton’s upcoming Eighth Avenue North reconstruction. We’re aided by Engineering Project Manager Kyle Rogahn and guests from a recent public information meeting.

What’s going on? A reconstruction of Eighth Avenue North from Second Street North to 11th Street North, plus a portion of Eighth Street North.



