What should I know about … Wahpeton’s next big roads project?

Seventh Street North from Dakota Avenue to Second Avenue is among the portions of downtown Wahpeton that will be reconstructed beginning late this spring with completion by the fall.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Continuing our tradition of bringing readers all the information in less time, Daily News explains Wahpeton’s upcoming downtown side streets reconstruction. We’re aided by Engineering Project Manager Kyle Rogahn.

What’s going on? Four side streets will be partially reconstructed. They are Eighth Street North from Dakota Avenue to Second Avenue North, Seventh Street North from that same distance, Second Street North from that same distance and Second Street South from Dakota Avenue to the railroad tracks.



