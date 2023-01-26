What should I know about … Wahpeton’s next big roads project?

Continuing our tradition of bringing readers all the information in less time, Daily News explains Wahpeton’s upcoming downtown side streets reconstruction. We’re aided by Engineering Project Manager Kyle Rogahn.
What’s going on? Four side streets will be partially reconstructed. They are Eighth Street North from Dakota Avenue to Second Avenue North, Seventh Street North from that same distance, Second Street North from that same distance and Second Street South from Dakota Avenue to the railroad tracks.
Why is this necessary? Numerous factors, including water and sanitary sewer systems that are more than 50 years old (and in some cases, more than 100 years old), streets and sidewalks considered to be in poor to very poor condition (including not meeting Americans with Disabilities Act standards), hodgepodge lighting and parking and taking advantage of opportunities.
Opportunities? Thanks to grants that allow North Dakota cities to reinvest in their downtowns, Wahpeton has been able to receive what the city considers an agreeable funding arrangement.
How so? The side streets project has an estimated cost of $2.96 million. A total of $1.69 million is covered by a grant that will take care of 80% of street, sidewalk, storm sewer and landscaping improvements.
That leaves …? A remainder of $1.27 million, which will be divided as $557,000 coming from the sales tax for infrastructure fund and $713,000 coming from assessments to properties in the district.
How big is that district? It encompasses 204 parcels. The $713,000 accounts for less than a quarter of the estimated $2.96 million cost, Rogahn said.
What’s the rationale for the proposed assessments? Streets and storm sewers are spread on a square foot basis. Sanitary sewers and watermain are spread on a lineal foot basis to properties that connect to the watermain or sanitary sewer.
What sort of improvements? All four reconstructed areas will receive a new bituminous paved street with curb and gutter, a new watermain (with new sanitary sewer in all areas except Second Street North), parallel parking (both sides on Second Street South and Seventh Street North) new sidewalks with boulevard seeding and amenities in all areas except Second Street South.
So when does this begin? The goal is to begin construction “as soon as the frost is up,” in late April or May. Once the contractor’s schedule is available, dates will be more specific.
Who’s the contractor? Sellin Brothers Inc., Hawley, Minnesota. No one outside of Sellin Brothers or their subcontractors will be working on the project, Rogahn said.
When is substantial construction expected? October 2023.
What does that mean? Everything completed except for pavement of the top portion of the bituminous pavement. There would be a 2-inch lip on the pavement until that is corrected in spring 2024, Rogahn said. This is done to allow observation and make sure that anything easily correctable can be done before final completion.
When is final completion? July 2024, with the first assessment meeting in either August or September 2024 and the first assessment payment due in February 2025.
Was there a public meeting on this project? Yes, on Tuesday, Jan. 24. It was attended by 10 people, including eight business owners, Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht and former Mayor Steve Dale.
Have there been lessons learned since Wahpeton’s last significant roads project? Yes. “In this particular project, we have it part of the specifications that no street could be closed down for more than 60 days,” Rogahn said. “As soon as the street is closed down, it must be open within 60 days. Also, Seventh Street and Eighth Street cannot be worked on at the same time. They have to be worked on separately.”