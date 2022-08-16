What to expect: 2022 Wilkin County Fair
Buy Now

The 2022 Wilkin County Fair will be held Thursday, Aug, 18, through Sunday, Aug. 21. 

 Daily News file photo

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Back for another year of fun, the Wilkin County Fair promises to be the “Biggest Little Fair Anywhere.” With events strewn across the four-day event, it should be easy to find something for everyone.

Admission to the fair is $5 per person, per day, with children 5 years of age and younger getting in free.



Tags

Load comments