What to expect: 2022 Wilkin County Fair

Back for another year of fun, the Wilkin County Fair promises to be the “Biggest Little Fair Anywhere.” With events strewn across the four-day event, it should be easy to find something for everyone.
Admission to the fair is $5 per person, per day, with children 5 years of age and younger getting in free.
Starting Thursday, Aug. 18, the first night of festivities promises an amateur talent show and the first night of bingo. Starting at 7 p.m. the talent show will have lots to follow up with as last year's event was concluded with a marriage proposal. Bingo will be held in the bingo shelter from 4-8 p.m.
This one is for all the legal-drinking-age girlies; beginning at 7 p.m. the beer garden will host ladies night. Other events through the day include poultry and rabbit judging and the opening of the commercial building, Mrs. McDonald’s Farm and the 4-H buildings.
Day two, Friday, Aug. 19, promises nearly 30 separate events in addition to all the midway rides. Most notably is a spelling bee at 11 a.m., Chahinkapa Zoo demonstration and scavenger hunt at 2 p.m., farmers market and an antique car and motorcycle show from 4-8 p.m., and the 29th Annual Princess Pageant at 7 p.m.
The beer garden will be booming with the sounds of musical group Billy D and The Crystals filling the air.
Day three, Saturday, Aug. 20, will have less events available but promises classics like the Horse & Pony Pull Competition at noon, the fourth Annual Pre-teen Princess Pageant at 7 p.m. and a free all-ages music performance by Ashley Barron and Jarrod Turner in the beer garden.
Finally, Sunday, Aug. 21, all the awards will be announced for 4-H, Wilkin County Hall of Fame, Emerging Leaders, Outstanding Senior Citizens and Century Farms acknowledgements. The Border Battle Demolition Derby will also take place, with a $15 cover charge.
For a full list of event details, check out the special sections tab on the Daily News website.
