What to expect at upcoming Breckenridge community engagement meetings

The Breckenridge School District will be hosting a series of community engagement meetings to address the facilities, educational and financial needs of the district.
The first in-person meetings will be 5-6:30 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m. Monday, March 29, and the first virtual meeting will be 3:30-5 p.m. Tuesday, March 30.
Anyone interested in attending an in-person meeting must RSVP by Wednesday, March 24, and those attending virtually are encouraged, but not required, to RSVP. Reservations can be made by visiting tinyurl.com/p2n5h2sh.
Breckenridge School District Superintendent Diane Cordes said the meetings are intended to start conversations about what the coming needs of the district are.
“We’re going to focus on the fantastic things that are going on in our district that we're proud of and we want to make sure we preserve for the students of today and the students of our future,” Cordes said.
The first meeting will center on the state of the district, the current operating levy, its expiration in December 2022 and why that’s important, Cordes said.
A referendum year should always take place at least a year ahead of when the current operating levy expires, Cordes said. The special election will be held with the General Election in November this year, Cordes said. If the levy is not renewed in the referendum year, it gives the district time to determine areas they can cut back on or how they could go a different direction before its expiration.
One conversation that will need to happen sooner rather than later is that of the district facilities. Part of the current elementary-middle school was built in 1934 and the high school was built in 1969. Since the district is already going to be talking about the operating levy expiring, it is an apt time to also talk about the facilities, Cordes said.
“It just makes sense to start sharing the state of our facilities and what may be facing them in the future,” Cordes said.
In 2014, the school board was asked to determine the useful life of the district facilities for budgeting purposes. It was decided the elementary school had 15 years left, Daily News previously reported, but that number is just a prediction. Some areas of the building have unexpectedly failed and some areas have "miraculously" continued on, Cordes said.
A dominant topic in the meetings will be how the older facilities impact student learning.
“If you think of any new building or upgrade going on, are any of them like they still were in 1940? Or, 1969? The answer is no. Things have evolved from that time and so has education,” she said.
Cordes, the school board, students and the district's consulting firm, InGensa, Inc., will be in attendance at Monday and Tuesday’s meetings. Depending on his schedule, superintendent candidate Brad Strand will also likely be at the meetings.
Cordes said she hopes the first meeting will be engaging and fun. A lot of preparation has gone into the meetings, which will include presentations, videos and a look into what the district has been working on.
“All along the way, what’s critical, is that we are getting feedback from the community as we walk through this together,” Cordes said. “This has to be a community decision.”
