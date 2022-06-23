What to Know … about Music in the Park
What is Music in the Park? Free outdoor concerts every week.

Where is it held? The Chahinkapa Park Band Shelter.

When does it happen? At 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays in June-August.

Who performed recently? On the Mend, with Ed Moore on keyboards, Rick Miller on guitar and Rick Hendrickson on bass, were the Wednesday, June 22 headliners.

What did they play? Classic rock, like “Blue Suede Shoes” and “You’re Sixteen.”

Who’s playing next? The Soggy Bottom Science Boys on Wednesday, June 29.

How is Music in the Park possible? A grant from the North Dakota Council on the Arts. Funding comes from the North Dakota Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts.

What more should I know about Moore? He’s a member of Kroshus & Krew and a co-organizer of the 2022 Headwaters Music Festival.

When’s the Headwaters Music Festival? Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24 in Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota.

How can I learn more? By reading the next edition of our magazine, Southern Valley Living.



