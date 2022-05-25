What to know about Richland County Measure No. 1

Early mail-in and absentee voting is available in Richland County, North Dakota. The county is preparing for events including state and county primary elections and city general elections that will conclude Tuesday, June 14.
As a public service, Daily News and News Monitor will explain Richland County Measure No. 1. Information was provided by both the county and the North Dakota Association of Counties.
What is it?
“Richland County currently levies a total of 25 mills for County Road & Bridge Funds,” the measure states. “Current levying authority beyond 10 mills will be expiring and a majority vote is required to continue to levy 25 mills for Road & Bridge Funds. Should the Richland County Board of County Commissioners have the authority to levy up to 25 mills in the County Road & Bridge Fund, per NDCC Chapter 57-15-06.7 (5)?”
What am I voting on?
Whether I approve of or reject the above motion.
Am I voting on Measure 1 to be decided in June or in November?
Richland County’s primary election ballot includes matters that will be decided in June, like city-specific elections and Measure 1. It also includes matters that will be decided in November, like elections for county, state and national offices. Voters are encouraged to fully complete a ballot.
I live in _____, Richland County. Will I get a say on Measure 1?
Measure 1 will appear on all Richland County ballots.
What does Richland County’s current mill levy situation look like?
Legislature passed in 2015 consolidated and repealed certain county mill levies in North Dakota. Richland County has the authority to levy 10 mills and is levying 25 mills because of authority that existed before 2015. The 15 mills whose fate will be decided concern farm-to-market roads. Voters will approve or reject a continuation of current practices.
How much is a mill worth?
Approximately $110,000. Fifteen mills dedicated to farm-to-market roads would equal $1.65 million in funding.
What would that funding be used for?
Maintenance of roads and bridges, including specific projects like chip sealing and the equipment involved, is an approved use of funding.
What are some local farm-to-market roads?
Wahpeton has three: 11th Street North, 16th Avenue North and 11th Avenue South.
Is Richland County Measure No. 1 unique?
Not necessarily. Forty-five county measures will be on primary ballots throughout North Dakota. They include 24 related to road levies. All but three of the road levy measures are requesting continuations of current mill levy practices. Barnes County, North Dakota, is requesting the continued levying of 25 mills for roads. Four counties are requesting the continued levying of 30 mills for roads. Richland County’s western neighbors, Ransom and Sargent counties, North Dakota, are each requesting for the authority to levy up to 30 mills for roads.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.