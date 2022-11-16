Continuing our tradition of bringing readers all the information in less time, Daily News explains the upcoming Santa Cops and Kids. We’re aided by two of the event’s organizers, Officer Whitney Link, North Dakota State College of Science Police, and Deputy Jason Weber, Richland County Sheriff’s Office.
What’s going on? Children of local families in need will shop with area law enforcement officers, buying Christmas gifts for their families. In addition to the Christmas gifts, winter gear is purchased for any youth in need of these essential items.
Where will it take place? Participants will also enjoy a Pizza Ranch dinner and exciting ride to the Wahpeton Walmart. After the youth pick out the presents, the items will be wrapped at Walmart and ready for Christmas.
When will it take place? Tuesday, Dec. 6. Santa Cops and Kids has been a Fraternal Order of Police’s Southeast Lodge No. 6 holiday tradition for nearly 20 years. Link herself has been involved with Santa Cops and Kids for about 10 years, while Weber is nearing his 20th anniversary.
How can I help? “We’re looking for people to nominate families that may be experiencing hardship,” Link said. Approximately 20 youth will take part in this year’s event, with their families receiving not only presents, but also gift cards to a local grocery store. Nominations should be submitted prior to Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Where or how do I make my nominations? There are many ways to do so. People can directly contact Link or Josh Beto, Richland County Sheriff’s Office. Link’s email is whitney.link@ndscs.edu. A Facebook page promoting this year’s Santa Cops and Kids is pending. There are also plans to promote the event through the FOP Southeast Lodge’s website.
Who can I nominate? Youth and families from Richland and Sargent counties, North Dakota. Fraternal Order of Police’s Southeast Lodge No. 6 covers southeast North Dakota and there is an FOP lodge for west central Minnesota. “We just need the public’s help in getting nominations in,” Link said. Donations to support Santa Cops and Kids can be made at the Wahpeton Police Department or by mail to SEFOP PO Box 382 Wahpeton, ND 58074.
Who’s taking part in Santa Cops and Kids? The Wahpeton Police Department, Richland County Sheriff’s Office, NDSCS Police, a local member of the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and officers from Sargent County.
How beneficial is the relationship among Santa Cops and Kids partners? “They do a wonderful job accommodating us, the kids and the families,” Weber said about Pizza Ranch. “Walmart has been super accommodating as well. It’s a way of bridging the gap between law enforcement and kids. It’s also not just gifts for the kids, but a way for them to pick out presents for their family members. We’re proud it’s a teaching moment of the giving season.”
What makes Santa Cops and Kids so special? “Seeing the kids’ faces,” Link said. “They love riding in the squad cars and seeing Santa come in on the fire truck,” Weber said. “It’s exciting for them.”
How important is it to make a bond? “Sometimes, these children come from families who don’t have a lot, so for them to come out and get to experience law enforcement in a positive manner, as well as going shopping and having a meal and talking together, is a positive experience,” Weber said. “It is for not only the children, but law enforcement as well.” “The kids will remember you forever,” Link said. “It’s always a good time, a good night.”