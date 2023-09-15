What to know about … the Out of the Darkness Community Walk

The Third Annual Out of the Darkness Community Walk will promote suicide prevention and awareness of suicide’s far-reaching impact. It is scheduled for 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 at Chahinkapa Park in Wahpeton. Day-of registration begins at 11 a.m. at the Hughes Shelter.
We spoke with Diana Hermes, the event’s co-chair, to learn more.
Is there a fee to register for the Out of the Darkness Community Walk?
No. This a free, public event open to all in the Southern Red River Valley. Anyone participating in the walk, including youth, must be registered, however. People attending the walk are not required to be an actual walker.
Does the Out of the Darkness Community Walk have a goal?
Yes, of raising at least $20,000. As of Friday, Sept. 15, nearly $10,200 has been raised.
How many teams have signed up to participate in the Out of the Darkness Community Walk?
Nine as of Friday, Sept. 15. A total of 79 participants are expected so far, and there is plenty of room for more.
How can I register for or donate to the Out of the Darkness Community Walk?
There are numerous ways, whether by visiting afsp.org/Wahpeton, or by doing so in person or online on the day of the walk.
Is afsp.org/Wahpeton a great resource in general?
Yes, it can help you learn more about why the Out of the Darkness Community Walk matters. You can also find personal support and resources.
What inspired the Out of the Darkness Community Walk?
“We have had people in the local community who have struggled,” Hermes said. “They have lost loved ones due to suicide. This is a way for us to come together and be there for each other.”
What can I expect when I attend the Out of the Darkness Community Walk?
In addition to the walk, there is the bead ceremony, which is a moving event recognizing many beloved people. An individual from CHI St. Francis Health will also be around for additional support. Butterflies will also be released at the end of this year’s walk.
Do specific beads correspond with causes and impacted people?
• white — loss of a child
• purple — loss of a relative or friend
• blue — supporting suicide prevention
• red — loss of a spouse or partner
• gold — loss of a parent
• orange — loss of a sibling
• silver — loss of a first responder or military member
• green — personal struggle
• teal — supporting someone who struggles or has attempted suicide
• rainbow — supporting the LGBTQ community
Can I also support local teens by visiting the Out of the Darkness Community Walk?
Yes. Skyler Foertsch and Jewels Hamling, Hankinson High School, are preparing for a 2024 European vacation with Northern Musicians Abroad. The young women will enjoy 16 days of performances and sightseeing beginning in June. It includes five performances, six European countries and countless unforgettable experiences. Foertsch and Hamling will serve food during the Out of the Darkness Community Walk, available with free will offering donations.
Is the Out of the Darkness Community Walk an official event?
Yes, it is. The Third Annual Out of the Darkness Community Walk is an official event with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The Southern Red River Valley event carries on a national campaign.
Who is this year’s Walk Chair?
Stefani Mikkelson, whose contact information is available at afsp.org/Wahpeton.
Why should I attend?
“We want to let you know that you are not alone,” Hermes said. “There are people who struggle daily with suicide, who may be afraid to ask for help or consider it a weakness. There are people who are going through the same thing, and we want them to know that we are all in this together.”
Who are this year’s Out of the Darkness Community Walk sponsors?
Local, regional and national support comes from Guardian Energy of Hankinson, Essentia Health, Daily News, Circle of National School, First Community Credit Union, Continental, SouthTown PourHouse, Brinster Law, P.C., Cargill, Lincoln State Bank, with locations in Hankinson, Wyndmere and Lidgerwood, CHI St. Francis Health, Smith Motors, Wahpeton Ace Hardware, aspf.org/Wahpeton, Farmers Union Oil of Southern Valley — Fairmount, Wahpeton and Mooreton, North Dakota, and Breckenridge, Minnesota, State Farm — Amanda Frederick Agency, Breckenridge, Out of the Darkness Community Walks and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Where else does support come from?
It comes from you, the individuals who give generously of their hearts, voices, advocacy, time, talent, donations, resources and other ways of showing compassion for suicide prevention and people who struggle with suicide.
I need some support, please.
If you or someone you know is in a crisis, dial 988 or text TALK to 741-741.