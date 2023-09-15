What to know about … the Out of the Darkness Community Walk

The Out of the Darkness Community Walk has become a Southern Red River Valley tradition. Since 2021, it has promoted suicide prevention and awareness of suicide's far-reaching impact.

 Daily News file photo

The Third Annual Out of the Darkness Community Walk will promote suicide prevention and awareness of suicide’s far-reaching impact. It is scheduled for 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 at Chahinkapa Park in Wahpeton. Day-of registration begins at 11 a.m. at the Hughes Shelter.

We spoke with Diana Hermes, the event’s co-chair, to learn more.

In addition to the walk, there is the bead ceremony, which is a moving event recognizing many beloved people. Butterflies will also be released at the end of this year’s walk.