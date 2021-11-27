What we’re thankful for

Wahpeton Daily News and News Monitor staff have a lot to be thankful for this holiday season. They shared a few thoughts about what stands out to them most.
Tara Klostreich, publisher: During this special season, I am thankful for my family and friends who stand beside me or behind me to give me the push that I need. Thank you to my husband, Glenn, who gives more than he receives and is always there when I need him. I am grateful for our children, Seth and Cole, and the ladies that they love, Mandy and Jennifer. I am especially grateful for Mandy’s son, Gunnar, who brings such joy to our family. I am most thankful for my faith and God. I would like to personally thank my staff and our corporate team, who continuously work to make our operation a success. I would also like to thank our advertisers for trusting us and to you, our readers, who continue to support local journalism. Without your support and encouragement, we could not do what we do.
Carrie McDermott, managing editor: The holidays always find me in a rush but it’s good to take time out and reflect on what I’m thankful for. I continue to be thankful for the love and support of my family, for my strong, dedicated team at work, and for the friendships I’ve made and carried with me over the years. I’m thankful to all those who volunteer their time, energy and talents to help make our community a better place to live and work. I’m thankful to those whose professions keep us safe, keep us fed and keep us healthy. Finally, I’m thankful to our readers and our advertisers, who ensure I can continue doing what I’ve done for nearly 30 years now – bring you the news and information you need and want.
Audra Anderson, assistant managing editor: I am thankful for all the usuals — my health, my supportive boyfriend, my stinky dog, Ranger Rick, my friends and my family. I’m also thankful for some of the more subtle joys in my life — decorating early for the holidays set to the tune of “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” making earrings and seeing people wear them, eating homemade butter chicken and garlic naan, throwing freshly-fallen snow at my pup, and sipping a glass of merlot in my robe.
Frank Stanko, Wahpeton reporter: This holiday, I’m thankful for the birth of my two nieces, Georgia and Genevieve. They’re daughters of my sister and sister-in-law back home in Michigan. Throughout my time here in Wahpeton, I’ve often thought about the span of life from one state to another. You see it in the global community, of Twin Towns Area residents with roots across the world — like Pastor Ale Tulu, formerly of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, interviewed by Audra in our latest Southern Valley Living — and you see it in our own special shared part of North Dakota-Minnesota-South Dakota. The world is as big and as small as we want it to be and around the holidays, it’s mighty big indeed.
Robert Wanek Jr., sports editor: I’m thankful for time with family during the holiday season, and I’m also thankful for a full sports schedule this season after having many games taken away by COVID-19 last year.
Katie Schroeder, journalism product manager: I am thankful for my amazing husband and our first six months of marriage! Also, I am thankful for all of the small blessings I take for granted on a day-to-day basis. Stuff like, hot coffee, gorgeous sunsets, cozy worn-out sweatshirts and more.
Kalie Harbison, business office manager: This Thanksgiving I’m thankful for everything. I have received a lot of blessings this year, such as a new house, new job, the joys of expecting another child and finally getting engaged. This year has been wonderful in so many ways, and I am truly thankful for all of it.
Candace Engstrom, production manager: I am grateful for the freedoms we have and that we can step away from our daily routines to spend time with family and friends and appreciate all the blessings God has given us.
Diana Hermes, advertising manager: This year I’m thankful for my family and friends. I’m especially thankful for my oldest daughter’s accomplishments. She was just accepted into the LPN program at NDSCS.
Ashleigh Hubrig, advertising sales representative: I am thankful for my great friends and my beautiful family and having two amazing jobs with great people to work with.
Abby Weight, inside sales representative: I am thankful for the little things in life: the crisp autumn air, the reminder to let things go as the leaves change and fall, cozying up to my favorite podcast in my fuzzy socks next to our fire. The big things in life: family and friends and being able to gather together after a crazy year living in a pandemic, for health and healing in times of sickness, for living this journey we call our lives. Make the most of it; you only get one.
Rae Essig, circulation clerk: I am thankful for all the people that have been in my life (friends, coworkers, peers, etc.) even if it was only for a short period of time. There have been so many things I have learned from these people, and I am really grateful our paths crossed. I also am really thankful for the support I receive — always encouraging me and pushing me to grow. I am even grateful for the people that I do not have the best relationship with, they have taught me something I needed to learn.
