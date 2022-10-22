It is hard not to run into Mark “Wiz” Wisnewski in the halls of Lidgerwood Public School.
Even if he isn’t there coaching high school students in their next athletic endeavor or being hugged by younger students for helping teach PE, Wisnewski can still be found in Lidgerwood, North Dakota in the trophy cases that line hallways.
“I am one of the luckiest guys in the world,” Wisnewski said. “Somebody asked me the other day, ‘When are you going to grow up, Wiz?’ I said I never want to grow up. I am one of the luckiest guys, I live across the street, I work for six schools, I am working with kids all the time.”
Wisnewski is 66 years old, a fact that some people cannot believe.
“Some people say, ‘Wiz, there is no way you are 66,’ but I am, there is no lying on the birth certificate. But I get to think young, everyday. I am so fortunate for that,” Wisnewski said.
For some, it takes an entire lifetime to find their life’s purpose, only to find it in retrospect. For Wisnewski, his life’s purpose was set out from the start. Wiz has been working with students his entire life. After graduating from Lidgerwood, Wisnewski has stayed with the school and done as much as he could for it.
“He is from Lidgerwood. We graduated from the school and had the chance to come back and work for it. We are hometown boys. He has a real commitment to Lidgerwood,” said Wayne Hinrichs, a retired Lidgerwood principal and 20-year assistant coach for Mark Wisnewski.
In his dedication to Lidgerwood, Wisnewski has served as a principal, and athletic director for 32 years, 27 of which were at Lidgerwood. He coached girls basketball for 47 years, coached boys basketball for decades and has been coaching cross country since 2012. The list goes on: Wisnewski has coached baseball for eight years and football for two years. He has been a health teacher, PE teacher, driver’s ed instructor, referee and far more. Just this year, Wisnewski coached his final season of girls golf after starting the program 30 years ago.
“I promised Zoey and Gracie, the seniors, I was going to finish their six-year careers. I was never going to leave my seniors short. I always treat this like my baby ‘cause we got it started 30 years ago,” Wisnewski said.
The golf program had a very sudden start. It was not something planned, nor something expected. At the time Wisnewski wasn’t a golfer. He had been coaching girls basketball for some time, but golf wasn’t in his repertoire.
According to Wisnewski, the boys golf program in Lidgerwood at the time was strong, with the sons of multiple Lidgerwood golf families contributing to fill the school’s trophy cabinet.
The late Rudy Hanson, Lidgerwood’s then-superintendent, was approached by the families of the boys in the program asking if a girls golf program could be started. Hanson went to Wisnewski and told him they had to establish a program to be in compliance with Title IX.
Wiz went down the hall to his girls basketball team and asked if any of them wanted to play. Six athletes said yes. With that, the longest-standing girls golf co-op in the state was born.
“I never had visions of being the head girls golf coach. But we had success and kept the program alive. I really believe we have a tremendous co-op. Everybody has been on the same page for the last 30 years. Sometimes you don’t get that fortunate, but there, it’s tremendous working relationships here. I can’t say how much I value that,” Wisnewski said.
Since then, the Lidgerwood golf program has flourished. In its existence it has been a part of a co-op with many surrounding towns including Wyndmere, Hankinson and Fairmount, North Dkota Campbell/Tintah, Minnesota and even Veblen, South Dakota. Currently the program stands as the Hankinson-Lidgerwood-Wyndmere co-op.
“People don’t understand the terms of a program. They’ll look at the past players, coaches or current kids. No, a program means you have things in place for sustainability, to keep it going,” Wisnewski said. “I will always help this program in whatever capacity it needs to be. It is not like anybody is ever kicking me out the door.”
In Wisnewski’s time as golf coach, he sent girls to state in 16 different years and even saw the program take home the individual golfer state champion title. That happened in 2015 with current boys golf coach Kaitlyn Hubrig. This success came in part from Wisnewski’s philosophy towards coaching and golf.
“My slogan on this for the last 30 years has been ‘golf is what you want to make of it.’ How good do you want to be with it? It’s up to you. Do you want to get out there and work on your game? It is a lifetime skill. It is what you make of it. Is it going to solve world hunger? No, we are not professional golfers and probably won’t make a whole lot of money doing this. But golf is what you make of it because of the relationships formed,” Wisnewski said.
It is not just golf that Wisnewski coached. Forty-seven years of coaching varsity basketball has given him plenty of experience in working with kids, and even the chance to coach multiple generations.
Lidgerwood teacher Erin Bohnenstingl had Wisnewski as a basketball coach, softball coach, athletic director, PE teacher, health teacher and drivers ed. teacher. Bohnenstingl’s daughter, Zoey Bohnenstingl, was one of the seniors who Wisnewski promised he would coach throughout high school.
“Mark has a passion for the game and cares about his players. He has spent countless hours in the Lidgerwood gym, whether it is coaching a game, conducting practice, supervising an athletic event, or monitoring open gym,” Erin Bohnenstingl said.
With generations worth of coaching experience, Wisnewski has influenced the lives of over 500 students through his coaching alone. For a long time Wisnewski kept the stats and film of every girls basketball game in his home, until a fire destroyed the bulk of it in 1998. He would invite the team over to watch the film and go over everything. This, according to Wisnewski, helped him see the game in different ways.
“They would watch the games in a whole different way than I was watching it. They would make comical responses, point out things I would miss,” Wisnewski said.
This flexibility and willingness to listen helped Wisnewski to continue coaching for years, but some habits never change.
“He was always committed to his players and he was always on time. Every day he had a yellow legal pad, a red pen and a black pen. You didn’t want anything written down in black. He would write bad things in black and good things in red, because the Cardinals were red, so red was good,” Hinrichs said.
One of the biggest constants in Wisnewski’s career has been his desire to help students find what it is they want to do, and to give them a space to do it.
“An athletic director has to go to bat for the kids and provide opportunities. Everybody knows in southeast North Dakota, I want to be able to give safe and fair environments for kids in whatever activities it is. It doesn’t matter who you are or what you are, you deserve that opportunity. Cause you know what? When it’s over with, it’s over with. You gotta go out and work every day of your life,” Wisnewski said.
Wisnewski credits his coaching and leadership styles to all of the coaches and programs around him. He takes good parts of the coaches and programs he encounters to make himself better. This has helped him to understand sports from everyone’s perspective.
“When fans are looking at a game, parents and stuff, there are three things: Kids don’t want to make mistakes. Two, officials don’t want to be yelled at, you don’t want somebody booing at you, I don’t want to miss a call. Third of all, every coach I have met, they like to compete. Nobody came up to me ‘God, I hope I lose tonight.’ It’s not human nature that you want to look bad,” Wisnewski said.
While Wisnewski is stepping away from the girls golf program, his legacy remains. Although an official announcement regarding the next head coach has not been made, Wisnewski has someone he thinks will be taking it over. He plans to keep helping with the golf program, continue coaching cross country and keep up his commitment to his home school.
It is not just golf that is what you want to make of it, as Wisnewski says, but every sport, every activity, every job and even every community. Wisnewski has done a lot for Lidgerwood. The athletic legacy of the school is what Wisnewski made of it.
