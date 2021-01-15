What's going on here: Breckenridge gets bike friendly, dog park forges on

What it is: Breckenridge, Minnesota, Active Living Committee gives updates on ongoing plans for the town, including the dog park and projects designed to get children active.
Breckenridge dog park fundraising efforts have raised $35,348.97 as of Jan. 13, said Lori Gefre, Breckenridge Active Living Committee member. The committee discussed rules for the dog park sign which will be drafted and sent to Breckenridge Police Chief Kris Karlgaard for approval. Patrick Hollister, active living planner for Partnership 4 Health, has not yet received approval for directional signage for the dog park. The committee is considering a combines sign that has pickleball, dog park and/or disc golf locations. The committee also decided not to allow sponsorship or donation signs at the dog park — like advertisements from a local business — after receiving some interest from the community. Hollister said he received permission to purchase a bike rack for the dog park location.
Breckenridge Director of Public Services Neil Crocker said Wahpeton Public Schools donated a few bike racks to the city. The racks are in good condition, and will be placed around town. Shawn Krause-Roberts, owner of OSPTI, said their organization typically organizes the bike rodeo each year. This year, she is asking for help from the community. Committee member and Breckenridge Elementary School Principal Corinna Erickson said the school would help out, and Hollister said someone from Partnership 4 Health should be able to assist as well. If the city is able to move forward with the traffic garden, it would be the perfect place to host the bike rodeo each year. The committee is in the midst of applying for a grant to secure funding for the traffic garden. The application is due Jan. 22.
