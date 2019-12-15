Wheatland Road path expected for 2020

A shared use walking and bicycle path along Wheatland Road, northwestern Wahpeton, is expected in the city’s near future.
The Public Works and Safety Committee voted 3-0 Tuesday, Dec. 10 in recommendation of a contract with Northern Improvement Company, Fargo, to construct the path.
Northern Improvement Company would be paid $529,647.05, according to the contract. The company has already signed the contract, Public Works Director Dennis Miranowski said, so the next and final approval needed is from the Wahpeton City Council.
Construction is expected to begin in spring 2020. The project’s engineer is Interstate Engineering, Wahpeton.
The project is also known as the “Rosewood shared use path,” referring to the neighborhood it will follow along. It was previously slated for construction earlier this year.
“The curved path, including benches and LED lighting, will span the perimeter of the Rosewood Addition and adjacent neighborhoods,” Daily News reported in January. “It will have entrance and exit points at 11th Street North and 16th Avenue North, where shared use paths already exist.”
Although absent from the meeting, 4th Ward Councilman Don Bajumpaa provided an update on proposed tree planting at Volunteer Park. In November, Bajumpaa shared a concept plan for park space between Second Avenue North and Third Avenue North along the Red River’s banks.
“I can get bare root 4-5 feet tall elm trees for $40 each, with a minimum order of five,” Bajumpaa wrote. “These are fast-growing trees. Expect at least 2 feet of new growth each year.”
Linden trees have a similar growth pattern. It would be possible to obtain bare root 5-6 foot tall trees for $46 each with a minimum order of five, Bajumpaa wrote.
The trees would be obtained through the Wilkin County Soil and Water Conservation District, the committee previously learned.
Bajumpaa’s concept plan had called for 25 red osier dogwood and 25 false indigo shrubs closer to the riverbank. They would cost approximately $2 each, he wrote.
“I cannot get bare root bur oak or hackberry trees as taller transplants, because it is difficult to lift them without damaging their taproot,” Bajumpaa continued. “If we go this route, we would need to order larger potted stock direct from an outside source.”
The autumn blaze maple, which shares characteristics of the silver and red maples, is another suggested plantable tree. With a minimum order of five trees, Bajumpaa could obtain 5-6 foot trees for $45 each.
There’s also the option of obtaining the honey locust trees, which are seedless, thornless and have golden yellow leaves in the fall. With a minimum order of five trees, 5-6 food trees could be obtained for $50 each.
“Both the autumn blaze maple and honey locust would work for the site and have similar growth characteristics as the elm,” Bajumpaa wrote.
Committee members did not take action on the tree-planting project. It is likely to begin in early 2020, Daily News previously reported.
The next council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16 at City Hall, 1900 Fourth St. N. in Wahpeton.
