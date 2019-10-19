North Dakota State College of Science’s homecoming week was plagued by poor weather conditions. The annual parade and hall of fame ceremony were canceled, but the game still proceeded. A large amount of the roster had played in a game with snow covering the field before, but a few of the players were seeing snow for the first time in their lives.
“I don’t like it,” KeyShawn Goins said. “I couldn’t even run. And then you fall in the mud and that’s cold.”
Goins came to NDSCS from Florida to play wide receiver. He said the coldest temperature he encountered before coming to Wahpeton was a 55-degree day in his ironically-named hometown of Winter Garden, Florida.
“Outside with no shirt on (is what I miss),” Goins said. “I woke up mad. They told me it was snowing and I didn’t have a jacket. I wear tank tops everywhere I go.”
Goins decided to get his jacket at the last minute, but teammate, T.J. Owens, was a little more prepared. The Arizona native had clothes ready for off the field and he made sure to purchase a hand warmer with a cold-weather hood for when he had to take snaps at quarterback.
“Everyone told us to get ready for it. We had to stock up,” Owens said.
The coldest day Owens could recall before college was 20 or 30 degrees. He said he’s not looking forward to the real winter.
“They tell us this is nothing,” Owens said.
The snowy conditions are one thing to adjust to when you come from a warmer climate, but it’s an even bigger struggle for their respective positions.
“They say it’s easy to catch a ball in the snow because snow’s sticky I guess,” Goins said.
Owens didn’t agree with the sticky-snow theory. He said he didn’t mind the snow and mud as much as just the cold temperature itself. Goins agreed, saying, “The cold and then getting hit (was the worst part). I had hand warmers, but they didn’t work.”
The pair are adjusting and the quickly-melting snow was a beautiful sight. They still agreed they would take a hot day in their state over a cold day in North Dakota.
“Most of (my teammates) just call me a baby,” Goins said. “When does the heat come back?”
