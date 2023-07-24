When movies are better, we'll get more like 'Barbenheimer'

Last Saturday, I made the pilgrimage to a movie theater to commence what has become a relic of the days of moviegoing past – the double feature.
“Barbenheimer” hype has taken the United States by storm. This past weekend was the first time this year that one film has opened with more than $100 million in box office revenue (“Barbie”) while another made more than $50 million (“Oppenheimer”). American consumers voted with their wallets for counterprogramming; two films that could not be any more different if they were specifically constructed to be opposites.
... Except, not entirely.
I first saw “Barbie” on Saturday afternoon as part one of the doubleheader. Greta Gerwig directed the film and wrote it with Noah Baumbach as a surprisingly nimble balance of love for the source material and acknowledgement of its problematic history. Equal parts sour and sweet, “Barbie” explores a variety of topics one might not associate with the plastic dolls (existentialism, the nature of femininity and more), and concludes that while the patriarchal systems ruling the United States shut out women, they can also hurt men.
This is where Ken comes in. Companion to Barbie (Margot Robbie), he’s played as a doting “himbo” by Ryan Gosling. Ken is seen as a friend, not a romantic interest as in the characters’ previous iterations. Ken sedulously pines after a not-interested Barbie for much of the film as he learns what his purpose and identity is outside of their relationship.
It doesn’t sound all that funny, does it? Fret not, because it is. Gerwig and co. manage to delve into these topics with sensitivity and honesty while crafting a beautiful artificial world of pink pastels and sets created to reflect the size ratios of a Barbie doll to, say, her Dream House or her car. The characters can touch the ceilings of most of the mid-century modern-inspired buildings in order to reflect the size of the dolls in relation to their playsets.
Robbie and Gosling have dynamite chemistry together. Robbie gets a meaty role where she gets to explore the very fabric of why Barbie is loved (and hated), and Gosling gets a rare opportunity to show his comedic chops. Both give fantastic performances reminding the audience of just how talented they both are.
After a three-hour break in between, I returned to the theater for “Oppenheimer,” Christopher Nolan’s latest film about J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the first atomic bomb. Cillian Murphy, in a fairly rare starring role, gives the performance of his life as the haunted, guilt-ridden Oppenheimer — a complicated man, so says the thesis of the film, to say the least.
Murphy’s sunken facial features, accentuated by a non-specific amount of weight loss he underwent to prepare for the role, are painted with dread and unwanted knowledge as he is forced to undergo rigorous interrogations about his political leanings to the same machiavellian suits who hired him in the first place. Every subtle movement exacts a specific feeling, however fleeting, that his character has. It’s masterful work and it will almost certainly earn him an Academy Award nomination.
The rest of the robust cast also gives performances to be reckoned with, including Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, a man with ambitions of being a senator who had a tenuous relationship with Oppenheimer, and Emily Blunt as Oppenheimer’s wife. Matt Damon, Alden Ehrenreich, Jason Clark, Kenneth Branagh, Casey Affleck and Rami Malek also play pivotal roles in the story.
Nolan’s breakneck pacing and sharp editing make this 180-minute film feel much shorter than it actually is, despite much of the film consisting of men in rooms talking, be it Senate confirmations, interrogations or spirited arguments about the bomb itself. The scenes involving the testing of the atom bomb are masterfully crafted with impeccable sound design and practical effects.
So, why did this weekend prove to be one of the most fruitful for movies in recent memory? I would argue it is because counterprogramming used to be much more common. Instead of one big film coming out each weekend, there would often be two, sometimes even three, films releasing at once consisting of different genres and themes.
For instance, “The Dark Knight,” perhaps Christopher Nolan’s most well-loved film, came out on the same day as the theatrical rendition of “Mamma Mia!” It also helps when both films were heavily hailed by critics as good films worthy of spending a day at the theater.
Another angle to look at it from is that the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon was baked organically within the confines of social media. Neither film’s marketing departments ever tried to market the films as companion pieces. In fact, the idea of seeing both films back-to-back came from people on social media proclaiming how much they thought both movies looked good.
Undeniably, Hollywood will try to replicate the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon, but I doubt the results will reach anything close to what has been achieved. Moviegoers are smart enough to know when they’re being sold.
So, how do we get more “Barbenheimers?” It’s going to take more good films.