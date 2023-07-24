When movies are better, we'll get more like 'Barbenheimer'

Barbie (Margot Robbie), front, and companion Ken (Ryan Gosling) are the stars of a movie that's equally sour and sweet.

 Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Last Saturday, I made the pilgrimage to a movie theater to commence what has become a relic of the days of moviegoing past – the double feature.

“Barbenheimer” hype has taken the United States by storm. This past weekend was the first time this year that one film has opened with more than $100 million in box office revenue (“Barbie”) while another made more than $50 million (“Oppenheimer”). American consumers voted with their wallets for counterprogramming; two films that could not be any more different if they were specifically constructed to be opposites.

When movies are better, we'll get more like 'Barbenheimer'

Cillian Murphy gives the performance of his life as the haunted, guilt-ridden Oppenheimer in the movie of the same name.


Tags