Where creativity and abstraction intersect

For Minneapolis-based artist Spencer Tate, the more abstract the art, the more creative it can be. Portrait paintings and landscape works are beautiful, but in Tate’s mind, true artistic freedom is found in planning how shapes, lines, colors, textures and depth can work together to evoke emotion.
“I think artwork should be more than academic. It should be creative, or have a purpose or a message, showing that you have a unique vision,” Tate said. “There’s so much thought that goes into making something interesting that’s also simple.”
Tate broke into the art world amid the pandemic, displaying works he painted over the past year at the Red Door Art Gallery’s “Art for Uncertain Times” exhibition.
The 36-year-old began his career as a digital designer, having graduated from Al Collins School of Art and Design with a degree in video game design. For a while, Tate designed apps and art assets that fit into interactive software. He also worked for GoDaddy, a web hosting company.
“Just for fun, I took an art class at a community college and was really enamored by the physical object you are left with after you finish doing your artwork,” Tate said. “There’s such a deeper feeling of accomplishment.”
Tate dived into art classes, getting instruction from artiliers in Phoenix, Arizona, and Minneapolis, Minnesota. In his classes, he primarily works with figures and realistic painting. Outside of school, quirky shapes and arresting colors dominate his art.
Tate is an artist of the abstract, using color theory and optical perception to drive his designs. In realistic works, bright colors begin to look garish and unnatural. In abstract works, they belong.
From afar, some of his work appears to be digital, inspired by futurism, his love of science fiction and his educational background. He has been working on a series of paintings, topped with thin strips of wood that follow the perimeter of each of the different colored shapes. He colors the wood pieces black, mixing calcium carbonate into his paints to create a matte finish. A single piece can take him 30-40 hours to complete.
“It was a nice departure from trying to draw realistically, trying to capture proportion and stuff like that,” Tate said.
He is fascinated by the way colors and non-traditional shapes can change the atmosphere of a room, he said. Tate’s pieces can foster excitement and energy, or they can be tranquil and soft. Tate said he draws inspiration from the late Mark Rothko, a famous American abstract painter. Rothko’s paintings are recognizable from their muted colors and blurry geometric shapes.
Tate also looks up to the late Ellsworth Kelly, an American painter, sculptor and printmaker, who is known for his block color paintings. But Kelly didn’t consider his paintings to be his art, rather the rooms they were placed in. Kelly would transform a space depending on the location, shape and hues of his monochromatic pieces.
“He (Kelly) broke the mold of having a rectangular canvas,” Tate said. “He had stretched canvases that were sort of like rhomboid or polygonal shapes that fit together.”
Tate’s favorite piece he has ever done will likely never sell, he said, chuckling. It’s a large, abstract, pink work, the textures and tones in it reminiscent of a summer monsoon storm.
He is a meticulous planner when it comes to his abstract works, but one day in his studio, he threw caution to the wind.
“I was like, ‘I don’t always want to be so thoughtful,’ so I just came at it. I just made a color and came at the canvas and saw what would happen. It was raw expression,” Tate said.
Only recently did Tate feel like his art was at a quality where he could show it, he said. As the country slowly began opening up after over a year of isolation and caution, Tate took the opportunity to put his work on display.
While Tate’s creativity soars in his abstract works, he also loves en plein air painting (outdoor painting), and one of his personal goals is to begin painting medium-sized studio works. He is also paints commissioned portraits.
What he would like to be known for, he doesn’t know.
“I have this problem of wanting to do so many different things and not liking getting pigeonholed into one thing,” Tate said.
What he does know is that art is not meant to be constrained by rules and scholarship. It should be radical, visceral, comforting, exciting and most importantly, beguiling for both artist and audience.
