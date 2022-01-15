If you’ve lived through a winter in the Twin Towns, you likely will have seen dump trucks hauling buckets full of snow away from freshly-plowed streets. But where does the snow go?
According to Wahpeton Public Works Director Dennis Miranowski, it stays local. Typically, from 4-7 a.m. on a removal day, snow gets moved to the middle of Dakota Avenue, Wahpeton, by motor graders. The snow then gets loaded into trucks and is hauled to the south snow dump, located at the end of Seventh Avenue South, where the road crosses the levy.
“We drive over the levy and then just off to the right, there’s a huge snow dump in that low area,” Miranowski said. “It’s on the wet side of the levy, so when the snow melts, it just all goes off river.”
In cul-de-sacs, you may see snow begin to pile up in the middle. When the pile gets too large or difficult to maneuver around, that snow is hauled off, too.
“We were working on that all week — carrying snow piles out from the cul-de-sacs, so tonight we’ll be out plowing again and we start all over again,” he said Friday.
While the city of Wahpeton handles public streets, private properties hire contractors to plow and haul snow. Miranowski said there’s another snow dump on the north end of town, adjacent to the wood-burning pile, which the city allows contractors to use.
“We will use that one on occasion if we get really, really, really tough snow and things get full on the south side, then we’ll haul some up to the north side,” he said.
In Breckenridge, Minnesota, snow is often hauled to Lion’s Park along Highway 9. Massive piles have already accumulated this winter, awaiting a couple warm days to begin melting into the Otter Tail River.
“Most snow and ice control operations are performed by city crews. However, the city may use both city resources and private contractors to provide this service. The Director of Public Services may decide to use contractor services, based on the duration, intensity, and nature of the storm. Contractor services may be utilized for hauling snow, with City resources normally being sufficient for snow plowing, loading snow to haul, and most post-storm operations,” according to City of Breckenridge Snow Removal and Ice Control Policy.
In situations like Friday, Jan. 14, where the snow was falling all day, Breckenridge Public Works may plow during the daytime to prevent buildup and rutting. It generally requires a second overnight operation immediately following daytime operations for cleanup from parked cars, traffic, property owners’ driveway snow removal operations, and for hauling operations and parking lot cleaning, the policy states.
