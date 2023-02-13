In hindsight, it might have been a fool’s errand, asking Daily News and News Monitor readers to share their stories of romance.
Over the last seven-and-a-half years, I have learned that there are limits to the amount of candor one can expect from Southern Red River Valley residents. Some topics are just too taboo, I guess.
You set out with the best of intentions, asking through Facebook and our daily newsletters questions as innocent as “What’s the most romantic thing somebody’s ever done for you, or you’ve done for somebody?” … and watch as a bashfulness and/or indifference epidemic breaks out. I didn’t get a single response to my question.
Eh, it happens. That doesn’t mean I’m not going to keep trying to break folks out of their shells, especially at Valentine’s Day.
Why the fuss? It’s because I’m especially fond of February 14. When I was in college, writing a column not unlike this one, I made a surprising but somewhat obvious discovery about the holiday.
Valentine’s Day, in my opinion, can be like Christmas without pressure. Once again, we’re called to love one another, to be our best selves, to give our hearts and be reminded of the importance of cherishing those around us. It’s a special time of year, even if it’s near the end of winter and we’re all a little — okay, a lot — sick of the snow, frost and wind.
In the absence of reader submissions, I thought I’d share my own story of an intended romantic gesture. This one also happened in college. I was doing laundry in a room where all of the washers and dryers were occupied. In that situation, it was the law of the jungle.
Somebody’s load is finished? Great! Take the clothes out and claim the machine for yourself. Try not to get caught holding underwear that isn’t your own.
Well, I had gotten to drying and had divided my items between a couple machines when a colleague of mine from the school paper walked in. This was the friend whose clothes I had temporarily moved in order to use the washer. At this point, all of the dryers were still occupied. I made a sympathetic face, went back to my laundry … and realized I was blowing it! The first dryer became much more full, and I ran down the hall.
“Yeah, uh … funny thing. Turns out that dryer next to mine was free after all. Who knew?”
No, it didn’t lead to a date. But for a second there, I felt like Ryan Gosling.