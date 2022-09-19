Editor’s note: The latest point of view series, running in Daily News and News Monitor, examines the great outdoors in the Southern Red River Valley. Our third installment takes a look at Bois de Sioux Golf Course.

It’s 6:45 a.m., a crispy 45-degrees, as a red sun rises over the Bois de Sioux Golf Course located in Breckenridge-Wahpeton. Water explodes from my golf club as I strike my ball, slightly distracted by the early-morning animals who inhabit the vast 170-acre landscape hidden in the heart of both cities. On the Breckenridge side, one turn off the concrete city streets puts you in a lush forest, rife with fall colors, waterways and vibrant green grass.

Where the water meets the woods
Buy Now

Whitetail Deer frequent the Bois de Sioux Golf Course. Tracks can be seen in the sand traps as the animals make their morning rounds. 


Tags

Load comments