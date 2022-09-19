Where the water meets the woods

Bjorn Kubela, Wahpeton, golfs his round in April 2022 on a rather wet Bois de Sioux Golf Course. The flooded beginnings are eventually defeated by the summer sun, turning the course into one of the nicest landscapes in the Red River Valley.
Editor’s note: The latest point of view series, running in Daily News and News Monitor, examines the great outdoors in the Southern Red River Valley. Our third installment takes a look at Bois de Sioux Golf Course.
It’s 6:45 a.m., a crispy 45-degrees, as a red sun rises over the Bois de Sioux Golf Course located in Breckenridge-Wahpeton. Water explodes from my golf club as I strike my ball, slightly distracted by the early-morning animals who inhabit the vast 170-acre landscape hidden in the heart of both cities. On the Breckenridge side, one turn off the concrete city streets puts you in a lush forest, rife with fall colors, waterways and vibrant green grass.
Large ponds serve as homes to snapping turtles and muskrats. It’s common to see deer crossing the course and behold the occasional bald eagle sighting as you’re lining up a shot. The smell of dew on the grass is sure to wake you up. The course consists of several different types of grass that help shape different styles of playing surfaces.
“Our fairways are mixed with ryegrass and bluegrass, while our greens are creeping bent grass and a little bit of poa mixed in there,” Bois de Sioux Superintendent Jake Richels said.
The Red River of the north splits the course into two states, North Dakota and Minnesota, providing a beautiful view of the wide waterway as golfers cross over the cart bridge.
“Our course is one of the few courses where you can play one round in two states,” Richels said.
Richels faced severe drought conditions in 2021, his first year as course superintendent, and battled heavy rains to begin this season, leaving bunkers flooded and fairways drowning. The course being bent around a winding river has its pros and cons, he said.
“We run pumps mostly. It’s a lot easier to manage flooding with our new back (nine). The river is helpful to move water out, but not your friend when it comes over the dike,” Richels said. “It was about eight inches from coming over the dike this spring.”
The course is a winter wonderland when Breckenridge-Wahpeton transitions to a tundra. The cold climate, however, brings yet another challenge for Richels and the course groundskeepers who maintain the beautiful landscape.
“Open winters (no snow) are horrible for grass,” Richels said. “The saying goes, ‘Snow is the poor man’s fertilizer.’ Snow insulates the grass and keeps it from dying during the below-zero days. We also don’t want mid-winter melts, which provide ice that suffocates the grass.”
Richels is often at the course before sunrise and leaves the confines after dark. When the sun peers over the aged evergreen trees that flank hole No. 5 in Wahpeton, it’s majestic.
“There’s nothing better than waking up to a calm morning before the sun comes up,” Richels said.
It’s quite the experience witnessing the Bois de Sioux transition from its muddy spring beginnings to its eye-popping summer prime, making it a truly fascinating landscape in the Twin Towns Area.
