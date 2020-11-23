Where to get a Thanksgiving meal

Cooking for Thanksgiving can be a chore, especially if this year’s turkey day doesn’t feel like normal. With a statewide COVID-19 dial-back in Minnesota and cases surging in North Dakota, festivities will be smaller for a lot of families.
Several local joints in the Twin Towns are serving up Thanksgiving meals to go. Not only is buying a dinner kit a way to support local businesses, it saves time and stress for families keeping it small this holiday.
City Brew Hall in Wahpeton is offering two Thanksgiving options. The first, their annual Sides and Pies event, is a way to gather some side dishes like gouda mashed potatoes or apple sausage and sage stuffing while raising money for the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry.
City Brew Manager Steph Busse said the restaurant is also offering a full Thanksgiving meal for $130, that serves four to six people. People can call in their order ahead of time and pick it up Wednesday, Nov. 25, Busse said.
The meal includes: herb roasted turkey, maple glazed brussel sprouts, sweet potatoes with pecans and dried cranberries, gouda mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, apple sausage and sage stuffing, dinner rolls, cranberry orange relish, garlic herb gravy and pumpkin pie with salted caramel whipped cream.
“Everything that we have on that is what is going to be available for the Sides and Pies event, so you have the chance to win individual sides,” Busse.
Because of the high rate of COVID-19 in Richland County, Busse said City Brew Hall is encouraging people to reserve a spot for the Tuesday event, where masks and social distancing will be required. If folks do not want to attend the event in person, they can also purchase a to-go order online and pay a $2 donation to the food pantry to be automatically entered into the drawing for a side on Tuesday. Winners will be announced on their Facebook page that night.
The Boiler Room in Wahpeton is also offering a Thanksgiving meal kit to-go that feeds four to six people. Everything is cooked and ready to reheat. The kits include: carved turkey breast, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green bean casserole, dinner rolls and whipped butter, and costs $65. People can pre-order through The Boiler Room's website or Facebook link and pick up the kit Wednesday from 4-8 p.m.
For those who just need a meal for one, Hills 210 Cafe & Subs in Wahpeton is offering individual Thanksgiving meals. Although, orders must be placed Monday, Nov. 23. They can be picked up from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26.
A meal includes roast turkey and/or baked ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, a vegetable, a dinner roll, macaroni salad, cranberry salad, coleslaw and pie. A plate with both turkey and ham costs $14.95, and a plate with just one meat costs $12.95.
