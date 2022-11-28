Which video game console takes top spot?

After the COVID-19 pandemic began and folks were stuck at home, finding something to fill the time was paramount. Directly correlated, during the pandemic the video game industry saw an increase in purchases at 26%.
The spike in console purchases also seems to correlate with the holiday season, jumping up in November and December and then gradually shrinking again.
In a poll conducted by Wisevoter, citizens in each state were able to choose their favorite video game console. The data compiled then showed each state’s top five consoles.
While each console’s place on the list varies from state to state, every list is composed of the same five consoles. This includes Xbox One, Xbox Series X & S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.
The Xbox One has taken the top spot in 22 states, while the newer PlayStation 5 is only a favorite in 11 states, including Minnesota. North Dakota gamers fall under the third place category favoring the Nintendo Switch.
According to state-specific results, North Dakotans are not fans of the Sony products, placing the Playstation 4 and 5 at the bottom of the ranking. Minnesotans seem to hold a wider range of interests. With the top three spots hailing from three separate companies.
Does your favorite console match the opinions in the state you live in?
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.