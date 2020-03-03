Whiskey Creek project meeting will be held March 6

The Whiskey Creek Enhancement Project has been talked about between Wilkin County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) and landowners for nearly 20 years, and now the project is finally moving forward.
“Due to the complexity and size of the project, it is very important for landowners to be part of the planning and decision-making process,” SWCD District Manager Don Bajumpaa said. “Landowners have been engaged throughout the process and have given direction to move forward with it.”
The Wilkin SWCD will hold an informational and planning meeting with Wilkin County landowners at 9 a.m. March 6 at the Wilkin County Recycling Center conference room in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
This meeting will provide an update on funding, discuss how the project will look and affect their land, and review program grant details for landowners.
Whiskey Creek stretches nearly 30 miles along the western portion of Wilkin County between Breckenridge and Kent. The creek is a tributary of the Red River and there are seven county drainage ditches that outlet into the creek.
A survey done to evaluate the condition of the creek showed there were heavy amounts of sediment, some areas with 2-3 feet, SWCD Resource Specialist Craig Lingen explained. The project would remove that sediment so that the channel will be more stable and be better able to carry water flow.
The survey identified over 200 active gullies along or near the creek that carry sediment into the creek. The project will install grade stabilization structures to fix the gullies and keep future sediment out of the creek, Lingen explained. Gullies can creep into the landowner’s property and thus inhibiting that acreage from being used for farming.
Additionally, the SWCD will be working with landowners to restore the natural floodplain along the creek. This restoration project would help improve water quality, natural drainage and wildlife habitat while reducing sediment build-up, and protecting cropland from flooding.
“All of these activities (and) practices will offer long-term solutions to the problems we are trying to fix in Whiskey Creek,” Lingen said.
The estimated cost to fund this project is $7 million. The SWCD has been applying for and has received most of the funding needed for the project, Bajumpaa explained. That funding came from a combination of federal, state and local sources.
The county received a $130,000 Accelerated Implementation Grant from the Minnesota Clean Water Fund, which kickstarted the project. The grant allowed the SWCD to survey the creek, conduct a culvert inventory, model the floodplain along the creek, conduct landowner information meetings and develop cost estimated for the enhancement projects.
SWCD’s goal is to keep local costs at approximately 10 percent.
The efforts for this restoration are by the Wilkin SWCD and the Buffalo Red River Watershed District staff. SWCD’s Bajumpaa, Lingen and District Technician Kim Melton, Bruce Albright from BRRWD and Houston Engineering staff will be attending to provide information and answer questions.
For more information regarding this project or information details, contact the Wilkin SWCD office at 218-643-2933.
