Whiskey Creek restoration due to begin this fall

The Buffalo-Red River Watershed District (BRRWD) held a public hearing Wednesday, April 7 in Barnesville, Minnesota, to discuss the Whiskey Creek Enhancement Project, a $9.9 million effort to restore over 9 miles of the creek in Wilkin County. Project construction is due to begin this fall.
Whiskey Creek, which stretches nearly 30 miles through Wilkin and Otter Tail counties, has been a dominant conversation between landowners and Wilkin County for over two decades. For landowners, the project can’t come soon enough, BRRWD Engineer Erik Jones said.
Sediment buildup in the Red River tributary has caused flooding in nearby farmland. The same sediments, plus eroded material from the land, eventually empty back into the creek, perpetuating the issue, according to a report by Project Engineer Bennett Uhler of Houston Engineering.
“As a whole, we’re really excited for the land owners. Like we always tell them, we do these projects for them,” Uhler said. “This is what it’s all about, is making sure we can provide a service that brings benefits to them, that hopefully causes a positive impact on their property. That’s what gets me the most excited. They’ve waited a really long time.”
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency deemed the creek an impaired water body due to dissolved oxygen, bio matter and turbidity – referring to the amount of suspended substance in the water.
Other problem areas include beaver dams, natural dams caused by fallen trees, bank erosion due to culverts placed perpendicular to road crossings and two low-water crossings, which can deposit sediments upstream.
“Every project the watershed works on, these are projects the landowners have brought to the district’s attention,” Jones said. “There’s interest both locally and from the state.”
Sharon Josephson, a landowner in Connelly township, congratulated the district on their efforts to move forward with the project.
“I’ve heard people talking so many times about the need to restore the natural elements here in Whiskey Creek to make things easier for farmers and everything else,” Josephson said at the meeting.
Solutions include channel restoration to restore the geometry of the creek, buffer strip expansion to decrease sediment entering the stream, side strip construction to prevent future erosion and sedimentation problems, streambank stabilization by reorienting culverts to run parallel to roads, beaver management and landowner-driven conservation practices, Uhler said in the meeting.
The project will be completed in phases as funding becomes available and is a joint effort involving the BRRWD, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR), the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and the Wilkin Soil and Water Conservation Districts (SWCD).
The first phase will address sections nine, 10 and 15 of Connelly township, just north of Breckenridge. The second phase will address sections 5 and 8 of Connelly and section 32 of Nordick township, Uhler said.
The BRRWD has currently secured an estimated $6.2 million in funding through various public and private entities, however, not all of it is finalized, Jones said. The project is unique in all the funding sources they acquired, Uhler said.
For instance, the National Water Quality Initiative (NWQI) — offered through the Natural Resources Conservation Service — is funding landowners can sign up to receive. The estimated contribution to the project from NWQI is $2.9 million.
“The way the funding is lining up, I think we can probably do phase one and phase two with almost no local contribution at all, just because of the grant funds we’ve got lined up for those two phases,” Jones said at Wednesday’s meeting.
The design of the project was purposeful, Jones said. He said a lot of the proposed work will address water quality, erosion, habitat rehabilitation, flood mitigation, all details that make a project eligible for more grant funding. Adding the lens of conservation also ensured they received permits from the Minnesota DNR, since Whiskey Creek is a public water body.
Contingent upon the board’s decision, the district will likely need to assess $150,000 annually beginning around 2022. How much and for how many years will depend on other funding made available. Landowners would pay anywhere from $1 per acre to $2.50 per acre, depending on where in the project area they are located, and would be a line item on their taxes.
Some landowners commented on the assessment methodology at Wednesday’s meeting, something the board will take into consideration at their next meeting.
“It’s really going to come down to if we can bring other funds in, and we’re going to be intentional in the way we phase things,” Jones said at the meeting. “We’re going to exhaust what we can through our other sources of funding for the project.”
The project has had a slow introduction for several reasons. Up until 2012, Whiskey Creek was not part of any organized watershed district, Jones said. When BRRWD adopted the creek and surrounding area that year, they learned more about landowner’s frustrations.
Wilkin County applied for and received a grant in 2016, which paid for some of the early survey information and research. The BRRWD then had to look at ways to fund the construction of the project. Most grant applications take a year or more from the time of application to the time of receipt, Jones said. They also had to reckon with permitting, which includes a multitude of public entities, like the DNR.
Construction was originally slated to begin last fall, but the BRRWD ran into another hurdle when COVID-19 hit and they had to postpone the mandatory public hearing.
Following Wednesday’s public hearing, the board will need to make an order to approve the project, then hold a 30 day appeal period.
“I’m just looking forward to getting started,” Uhler. “As an engineer, you’re always cautious moving forward, wanting to make sure you have all your bases covered. No matter what project we do, whether it’s a big one or a small one, you want to make sure that what you’re doing is the best product for the client.”
