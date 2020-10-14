Governor Doug Burgum has proclaimed Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 as White Cane Safety Day across the state of North Dakota.
According to the proclamation written by the North Dakota Association of the Blind (NDAB), the white cane and dog guide are commonly recognized as mobility aids by people who are blind or visually impaired. These are not only symbols of identification, they enable independent and safe travel. The white cane is used by many people with vision loss to help them to confidently scan their surroundings for obstacles or orientation marks.
United States laws vary from state to state, but in all cases, those carrying white canes are afforded the right of way when crossing a road. They have the right to use their cane in any public place as well.
In North Dakota the blind pedestrian right of way law, Code 39-10-33.3, states, “The driver of a vehicle shall yield the right of way to an individual who is blind or visually impaired and carrying a clearly visible white cane or to an individual with a disability who is accompanied by an assistance dog.”
On Oct. 6, 1964, after lobbying by various organizations, a joint resolution of Congress was enacted, which read, "Resolved by the Senate and House of Representatives that the President is hereby authorized to issue annually a proclamation designating October 15 as White Cane Safety Day and calling upon the people of the United States of America to observe such a day with appropriate ceremonies and activities." Within hours, President Lyndon Johnson proclaimed October 15 as White Cane Safety Day.
In the first White Cane Proclamation, President Johnson commended people who are blind for the growing spirit of independence and the increased determination to be self-reliant and dignified. He said in part: "A white cane in our society has become one of the symbols of a blind person's ability to come and go on his own. Its use has promoted courtesy and opportunity for mobility of the blind on our streets and highways."
During most years since 1964, each President has proclaimed October 15 as White Cane Safety Day. On Oct. 15, 2000, President Bill Clinton again reminded us of the history of the white cane as a tool, and its purpose as a symbol of blindness.
“With proper training, people using the white cane can enjoy greater mobility and safety by determining the location of curbs, steps, uneven pavement, and other physical obstacles in their path,” Clinton said. “The white cane has given them the freedom to travel independently to their schools and workplaces and to participate more fully in the life of their communities. It reminds us that the only barriers against people with disabilities are discriminatory attitudes and practices that our society has too often placed in their way.”
Chartered as an independent nonprofit in 1936, NDAB, as a statewide, membership organization advocates for the blind and visually impaired, for observance of white cane safety laws and for white cane training for people with sight loss so they can travel independently.
“On behalf of our 250 NDAB members and the other approximate 20,000 North Dakota residents who are blind or have significant uncorrectable vision loss, I thank Governor Burgum for his support and acknowledgement of the importance of the white cane and dog guide as valuable tools and symbols of our independence. We invite you to walk alongside us on the 15th as we celebrate White Cane Safety Day with our virtual Walk for Vision," NDAB President Zelda Gebhard said.
To find out how you can “walk with us” go to www.ndab.org or visit our Facebook page at The North Dakota Association of the Blind.
