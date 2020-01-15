One driver was injured Wednesday, Jan. 15 in Wilkin County when a vehicle driving behind a snowplow on Highway 75 drifted over the center line and struck another vehicle head-on.
Minnesota State Patrol reports a 2012 Buick Lacrosse driven by Charles Patrick Strand, 64, of Rothsay, Minnesota, was headed southbound on Highway 75 at 230th Avenue in Brandrup Township. His vehicle was behind a snowplow and at 12:39 p.m. blowing snow caused a whiteout. The Buick drifted over the center line and struck an oncoming Ford Explorer head on.
The Explorer was driven by Rhonda Dee Tolbert, 58, of Breckenridge, Minnesota. Strand was not injured and Tolbert sustained non-life threatening injuries. Both were taken to CHI St. Francis Healthcare campus in Breckenridge. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, the state patrol reported.
Responding agencies were Minnesota State Patrol, Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office, Breckenridge Police Department and ASI Ambulance.
