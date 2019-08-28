Four-legged friends of more than one species braved wet and windy weather Monday, Aug. 26 in Wahpeton.
Pets and the humans who walked them participated in the inaugural Penny’s Pup Crawl, sponsored by WCCO Belting. The Pup Crawl began at 6 p.m. and included a 3K walk from WCCO’s office, down 18th Avenue North to “Wahpper” the catfish in Kidder Recreation Area.
“We hope to continue this every year,” said Karley Serati, marketing services and customer relationship manager for WCCO. “We’re holding this to celebrate the beloved dog of our founder, Ed Shorma.”
Penny was a poodle owned by Ed and Pat Shorma. She was known for cheerfully visiting the WCCO office, saying hello with tail wags and a wet nose. Although Penny has died, she is fondly remembered.
“This Pup Crawl is to honor Penny and all animals in this life and the next,” according to an event flyer.
Pets were required to be walked on a leash. WCCO did not charge a formal registration fee for the Pup Crawl. Participants were asked to donate supplies to the Humane Society of Richland-Wilkin Counties.
“We’re always in need of paper towels and kitty litter,” said Brigette Holkup, president and social media coordinator of the Humane Society.
Several of the Humane Society’s adoptable animals were walked in the Pup Crawl. Most participating animals were dogs, but there was also a pink surprise. Arnold, a pot-bellied pig, took part in the event.
“Dad is aware of this. He wanted to be here tonight, but he’s taking care of mom. This is just our chance to get our feet wet,” WCCO CEO and President Thomas Shorma said.
Feet, paws and more got wet shortly after the Pup Crawl began. Leading up to the walk, participants gave mildly nervous glances at the dark clouds overhead. Some insisted the worst weather would occur north of Wahpeton.
Within minutes, however, rain began falling on the humans and pets. Many had just turned onto 18th Avenue North. With a few exceptions, they continued to travel the Pup Crawl path.
Several participants were WCCO employees.
“I’m walking Bruiser, who is a Lhatese-Maltese-Lhasa Apso mix,” Stefani Mikkelson said. “He’s six years old. I work for WCCO and this is a wellness event.”
Mikkelson brought family members including sons Chase and Zane and husband Ty. No matter a participant’s age, many enjoyed getting to see the numerous animals.
“He’s a Chiweenie,” Karla Heldenbrand said.
Heldenbrand, another WCCO employee, walked Keta.
“I have to come out and support this wellness event and memorial for Penny the puppy,” Heldenbrand said.
For Wendy Burhans, Penny’s Pup Crawl was a family affair. While husband Pat walked their German Shepherd, Champ, Wendy walked her dalmatian niece, Stella.
“She’s six months old,” Wendy Burhans said.
Champ and Stella were kissing cousins, affectionately licking each other’s faces just prior to the Pup Crawl.
The Humane Society is located at 18039 79 1/2 St. SE, Wahpeton. Its office hours are 3-5 Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday. Volunteer hours are 1-7 Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
Members of the Humane Society, or anyone interested in becoming a member, have 7 p.m. meetings every third Tuesday of the month at the shelter. For more information, call 701-672-1676.
The Shorma family has been in business for 65 years, beginning with the Wahpeton Shoe Hospital in 1954. WCCO Belting, Inc., located at 1998 Ninth St. N. in Wahpeton, has expanded five times in the past 15 years.
“Our legacy is all the people that have been there with us on the journey,” Tom Shorma said previously. “It’s really everybody’s legacy and that’s what makes it special.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.