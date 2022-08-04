Who will be the next Grape Stomp Champ?

It’s about time to tear those shoes off and give those toes a good workout, to have a chance at stomping the most juice out of some unassuming grapes. While machination has pulled the job out from under our feet, one day a year, folks get to see if they have the grape-stomping chops it took in years past.
The third annual Grape Stomp put on by Crooked Lane Farms and Dakota Vines Vineyard and Winery will take place from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at 17385 County Road 4 in Colfax, North Dakota. Tickets can be purchased for $5 at the gate upon arrival.
Even if squelching grapes between your toes isn’t how you imagine a picturesque Saturday afternoon, you’ll find something to occupy your time. The festivities beginning at 11 a.m. will include live music, vendors and crafters galore, food trucks and of course, extensive beverage sales. The event is open to all ages, but attendants will receive a green wristband if they’re age 21 or over and a red wristband if they haven’t quite hit the legal age of consumption.
Unfortunately for red wristband-ers, the grape stomp is only for participants 21 and older. All the team slots are currently filled, so Sales and Tasting Room Manager at Dakota Vines Deb Grosz recommends coming ready to cheer for their favorite teams.
The stomp, beginning at 1:30 p.m., will see teams of two compete in separate heats consisting of four teams total. The team with the most productive showing in each heat will win a prize.
Instead of a championship round at the end, judges will be tallying the amount of juice produced by each team. The team whose stomp proved superior will be named the Grape Stomp Champion and receive six bottles of Dakota Vines wine, three for each team member.
For the best experience Grosz said folks should come hungry and early to make sure they can get to vendors before they inevitably sell out.
“We’ll have different vendors, different teams competing and a different food truck this year,” Grosz said. “Come ready to shop and eat and cheer.”
The event will be held rain or shine, but luckily, the weather in Colfax is forecast to be in the high 80s that day. Whether you're in the mood to stomp, sip or just enjoy the scene, the Grape Stomp is the place to be.
