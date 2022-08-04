Who will be the next Grape Stomp Champ?
Buy Now

The first annual grape stomp, pictured, took place in 2019 and drew a crowd of around 300 people. 

 Daily News file photo

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

It’s about time to tear those shoes off and give those toes a good workout, to have a chance at stomping the most juice out of some unassuming grapes. While machination has pulled the job out from under our feet, one day a year, folks get to see if they have the grape-stomping chops it took in years past.

The third annual Grape Stomp put on by Crooked Lane Farms and Dakota Vines Vineyard and Winery will take place from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at 17385 County Road 4 in Colfax, North Dakota. Tickets can be purchased for $5 at the gate upon arrival.



Tags

Load comments