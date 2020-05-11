Wahpeton Senior High School is proud to announce the top graduating seniors for the 2019-2020 school year. Valedictorian is Jared Bartels, son of Doug and Janet Bartels. Co-Salutatorians are Elliana (Elli) Dodge, daughter of Jake and Tabitha Dodge, and Isaac Getz, son of Lance Getz and Ariane Getz. All students are from the Wahpeton area.
Jared Bartels has been active in athletics throughout his high school career, lettering in Boys Tennis four years, Boys Basketball three years and Boys Track four years. He anchored the state qualifying 4 x 800 relay all four years and was hoping to make it to state this year. His strength of character and leadership abilities earned him the position of captain for two years on the tennis team and this year in boys’ basketball.
Bartels has been honored as MVP of the tennis team, All-EDC and recipient of the Annie Gjesdahl Sportsmanship Scholarship. Huskies Basketball awarded Jared the PETEYSTRONG Hustle Award and Best Defensive Player and Highest Team Field goal percentage (fourth in EDC) in 2019. Participating in the Academic Olympics was a highlight for Bartels, as well as Tri-College Math Contest, placing fourth at Know-Your-State in Bismarck and winning the State Letters About Literature Contest.
He has been honored as Outstanding Sophomore, Outstanding Junior and was recently named to the Wahpeton ND Honor Society. Bartels has enjoyed singing in the Chamber Choir, participating in the NDSU Choir Festival, Junior High All-State Choir and playing in the band. He was honored as a “Hometown Star” on WDAY, Forum’s All-Star and recognized for his servant attitude in tutoring numerous math students, singing in the Worship Team at Faith E Free and working as a volunteer counselor at FaHoCha Bible Camp. His future plans are to attend UND and major in early childhood education or mathematics with the hopes of acquiring a teaching position in North Dakota.
Elli Dodge has taken every opportunity to improve herself academically and personally. She has challenged herself by taking many advanced courses at Wahpeton Senior High School. She has competed with the Academic Olympics and the Tri-College Math Teams.
Dodge’s musical talent is demonstrated in her concert and jazz band courses. She was selected for the North Dakota High School State Honor Band, recognized for Outstanding Solo Performance at EDC Solo Competition and was part of the Outstanding Quartet Performance at EDC Ensemble Competition. She recently was inducted into the Wahpeton ND Honor Society, was highlighted as a Forum All-Star, named Rotary Student of the Month and participated on our girls’ tennis team as Team Captain.
Prior to moving to Wahpeton, Dodge performed for two consecutive years with the Wisconsin High School State Honor Band, earned a spot in the Wisconsin High School State Tennis Tournament as well as All-Conference Honors and was voted Team MVP two years in a row on her tennis team. She is a four-year tennis letter winner and a two-year softball letter winner.
Dodge has worked as a lifeguard and in many public service positions. Over the years, she has enjoyed volunteering with Festival Theatre and River Valley Riders, a therapeutic horse riding program. This fall she plans to attend the University of Northwestern, St. Paul, Minnesota. She’ll major in nursing, perform with her saxophone in the band and play for the Eagles women’s tennis team.
Isaac Getz enjoys staying very active in his school, church and community. He always challenged himself by taking many advanced courses as possible at Wahpeton High School.
He participated and received varsity letters for cross country, boys’ basketball and baseball. Getz was selected as JV MVP in basketball, and JV MVP and Rookie Pitcher of the Year in baseball. He showed that he was very talented in music, where he was selected to participate in the Junior High All-State Choir, was a two time Regional and State Vocal Solo winner where he achieved Star Ratings and in his senior year was selected to the UND Honor Choir.
Getz participated on the Academic Olympics team along with competing in the Tri-College Math Contests. His sophomore year he was selected to attend the HOBY leadership camp, junior year he was selected as one of the Rotary Students of the Month and his senior year inducted into the Wahpeton ND Honor Society. He volunteered his time helping with food drives held by St. John’s Church. He worked at NDSCS for the facilities maintenance department during his summer months. Getz’s future plans are to attend NDSU.
Graduation for Wahpeton Senior High School “Class of 2020” will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 23. The ceremony will be held at Wahpeton’s Chahinkapa Park football field. Only invited guests are allowed due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Streaming and online viewing will be available during and after the ceremony.
In case of bad weather, the ceremony will be moved to Sunday, May 24 at 1 p.m. If it is required to move again, it will be held on Monday, May 25 at 1 p.m.
