Alison “Ali” Hoerer came to Bismarck Monday, Feb. 27 as Wahpeton High School’s Poetry Out Loud champion. She left Bismarck as the state of North Dakota’s No. 2 Poetry Out Loud champion.

Hoerer is one of two Richland County, North Dakota, youth who reached the top three in the 2023 North Dakota Poetry Out Loud finals. She is joined by No. 3, McKinnlee Haberman, Wyndmere High School. The first place title went to Gabrielle Johnson, Minot High School, who will represent North Dakota this May in Washington, D.C.



Tags