Ali Hoerer, seen with her award for coming in second at the North Dakota Poetry Out Loud finals.
Alison “Ali” Hoerer came to Bismarck Monday, Feb. 27 as Wahpeton High School’s Poetry Out Loud champion. She left Bismarck as the state of North Dakota’s No. 2 Poetry Out Loud champion.
Hoerer is one of two Richland County, North Dakota, youth who reached the top three in the 2023 North Dakota Poetry Out Loud finals. She is joined by No. 3, McKinnlee Haberman, Wyndmere High School. The first place title went to Gabrielle Johnson, Minot High School, who will represent North Dakota this May in Washington, D.C.
“My experience in Bismarck was one of a kind,” Hoerer said. “I met so many great people and heard wonderful recitations of poetry. I’m so thankful and honored to receive second place.”
Hoerer recited three poems. In addition to “Suppose” by Phoebe Cary, which brought her success Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Wahpeton, she recited “‘Hope’ is the thing with feathers” by Emily Dickinson and “To an Athlete Dying Young” by A.E. Housman. Reciting at the state finals was a new experience for the high school senior.
“My performance on ‘Suppose’ had changed. I was able to take the time and go more in depth with it. I chose ‘’Hope’ is the thing with feathers’ because I loved the way Emily Dickinson explained hope. Once I read ‘To an Athlete Dying Young,’ I knew it was one I wanted to recite and finish with.”
Heather Mumm, Hoerer’s mother, called Ali’s Poetry Out Loud journey especially interesting and exciting. Ali is a hockey player, cross country runner, Wahpeton High School student council member and part of Sources of Strength.
“‘She is more than just an athlete,’” Mumm said Monday. “I saw that comment today and it really meant a lot.”
Ali Hoerer is the daughter of Chuck Hoerer and has two older brothers, Daily News previously reported. She plans to attend Bethel University, St. Paul, Minnesota, to play hockey and study biokinetics and ultimately physical therapy.
“This was an amazing opportunity to step outside of my comfort zone and continue to do the best that I could,” Ali Hoerer said.
Poetry Out Loud is made possible by a partnership of the National Endowment for the Arts, the Poetry Foundation and state arts agencies nationwide, Daily News previously reported. North Dakota’s fourth place champion for 2023 is Maleah Pfeifer, Northern Cass High School. Ivy Wolf, Northwood Public School, concludes the state’s top winners.
“It was an amazing day, filled with wonderful recitations and delightful teachers and competitors,” the North Dakota Council on the Arts stated.
Ali Hoerer was one of 22 classroom champions who sought to represent Wahpeton High School in the North Dakota Poetry Out Loud finals. Top reciters also included Jolena Munro, who placed second with “Echo” by Daryl Hine; Briar Maudal, who placed third with “The Road Not Taken” by Robert Frost; Elise Picken, who placed fourth with “My Standard Response” by Kareene Wood; and Jesse Scheer-Lyman, who placed fifth with “Nowhere Else to Go” by Linda Sue Park.
“Participants and classroom champions also included Sophia Barth, Anthony Curtis, Adi Dodge, John Emarine, Emma Klein, Olivia Litchfield, Galyha Lopez-Lee, Boedy Miller, Reese Motz, Catherine Prochnow, Jocelyn Riebe, Ivan Reilly, Connor Rosenberg, Gavin Schroeder, Jenna Seibold, Kayla Werth and Aubrey Young,” Daily News previously reported.
Poetry Out Loud supporters like local English teachers Kristi Mahrer and Heather Woods remind the public that participation helps youth “master public speaking skills, build self-confidence and learn about literary history and contemporary life.”
“My advice to everyone is to always work hard whether you’re good at it or not,” Ali Hoerer said. “Step outside your comfort zone and challenge yourself, because that’s how you learn and grow.”