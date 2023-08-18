WHS senior’s Eagle Scout project shines light on Airport Park

Cort German, 17, is an incoming Wahpeton High School senior, a member of Boy Scouts Troop 346 and on his way to becoming an Eagle Scout. He, friends and family installed lighting at three benches at Airport Park in Wahpeton.

Cort German, 17, is on his way to being an Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America.

The incoming Wahpeton High School senior, a member of Troop 346, visited Daily News with his mom, Heather. The Germans talked about a project that’s not only beneficial for Cort, but many people in the Twin Towns Area.

Cort German, second from left, is seen with friend Jai'rus Carmack, dad John and brother Jaeger, 11, at the site of an installed light.
In the planning stages since November 2022, Cort German's Eagle Scout project was completed in just five days this month.


