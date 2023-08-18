WHS senior’s Eagle Scout project shines light on Airport Park

Cort German, 17, is an incoming Wahpeton High School senior, a member of Boy Scouts Troop 346 and on his way to becoming an Eagle Scout. He, friends and family installed lighting at three benches at Airport Park in Wahpeton.
The incoming Wahpeton High School senior, a member of Troop 346, visited Daily News with his mom, Heather. The Germans talked about a project that’s not only beneficial for Cort, but many people in the Twin Towns Area.
“It’s lighting for the benches near Airport Park,” Cort German said. “My dad and I were brainstorming about what I wanted to do for my project. I was thinking about how the benches on the asphalt path near Airport Park don’t have much lighting.”
One light pole each was installed next to three benches. German recalled meeting with Wahpeton Parks and Recreation Director Brad Edwardson.
“He had some ideas for that area, but when we told him our idea, he thought it was one of the best ones out of his and mine,” German said.
The city of Wahpeton funded German’s project. Had he paid for it himself, it would have cost approximately $1,000.
“Parks and Rec supplied the lights and the paint,” Heather German said.
“MDI was glad to donate to his project.”
A resident of Wahpeton’s south side, Cort German spent a good amount of his childhood with family and friends at Airport Park and its playground.
“We figured that if we could help light it up over there, it would be good for security and just overall,” Heather German said. “He just went there last night, just to make sure they looked okay. The lights are all solar.”
Cort German’s Eagle Scout project, planned since November 2022, had its first work take place on Aug. 5, 2022. The project, including sanding, painting and mounting of the lights on concrete slabs, was completed just five days later.
Several individuals took part in the project, including John German, Cort German’s siblings, Holly and Jaeger, and Cort’s friend Jai’rus Carmack.
“We all took a little part in this,” Heather German said.
“I just need to fill out my (Eagle Scout) application and send it to Fargo and they’ll look over it,” Cort German said.
“He’s gotten the project done, with is the major work. Right now, it’s just paperwork,” Heather German said.
Anyone who doesn’t think they have a good idea is not someone who is thinking, Cort German said.
“You should try to go with an idea. If it doesn’t work, it doesn’t work,” he said.
“You can modify it a little,” Heather German said. “I think it’s awesome that things are finally coming to a head. Cort’s been in the Boy Scouts since he was in elementary school. Being an Eagle Scout has been a longtime goal for him. His dad is also an Eagle Scout. We knew that if he wanted to do it, that was great. We also knew that if he didn’t want to do it, that was fine. Still, we encouraged him to stick with it.”
Cort German thanks Wahpeton Parks and Recreation, MDI, Troop 346 and his family and friends for helping in his Eagle Scout project.