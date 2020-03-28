Why are we warned, ‘you can’t have your cake and eat it too’?

Even if you don’t have a sweet tooth, you’ve probably been told, “you can’t have your cake and eat it too.” This is a versatile phrase. It’s advice. It’s a warning. It’s an idiom.
What it means is that you need to make a choice. It’s possible to have the cake, as in possessing it without eating it. It’s also possible to eat the cake, but digestion aside, you no longer possess it.
People often like to “have it all.” Suppose you have a rare item, like a toy that’s never been taken out of its original packaging. Its value is only going to increase the longer it stays in the packaging. But it’s also really cool and probably a lot of fun. Do you keep the toy in the package (have your cake) or do what comes naturally and play with it (eat the cake)? You can’t do both.
“You can’t have your cake and eat it too” is a nearly 500-year-old idea. According to Grammarist, Thomas, Duke of Norfolk first shared the sentiment with Thomas Cromwell in 1538.
Cromwell himself was a victim of trying to have his cake and eat it too. He was an advisor of the loose cannon King Henry VIII of England, having his cake through being a prominent member of society. His role required him to make decisions.
Actually, it was the kind of role where not making a decision still counted as making a decision. Cromwell metaphorically ate the cake, became unpopular with the king and was subsequently beheaded.
For more about “you can’t have your cake and eat it too” and other forms of wordplay, visit www.grammarist.com.
