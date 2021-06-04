‘Why us?’ but also ‘Why not us?’

“Today is a good day to have a good day,” Suzanne Hagelstrom loved saying.
Brian Hagelstrom, who lost Suzie in March 2020 following a bout of incurable, highly-aggressive and personality-altering glioblastoma cancer, knows being a widower is open-ended. It is a not a situation where a hurt is healed and he’ll get over his grief. Rather, a wound — “an amputation,” Brian said — is lived with and managed.
“Suz” is one of the 16-to-date teams registered for Relay for Life of Richland-Wilkin Counties. The team has raised more than $1,000 to date for the American Cancer Society and will use Wahpeton’s northwest walking path Wednesday, June 9 as part of Relay for Life.
“I think it helps me to talk about it, staying active and doing things in her honor,” Brian said.
Suzie and Brian Hagelstrom were unaware that Jan. 8, 2020, would be the last time they’d celebrate her Dec. 18 birthday. The 48-year-old had experienced migraines before, but they were chronic beginning in February 2020. Brian, now 55, also lost his mom in February, so the couple assumed the headaches were due to stress.
“I noticed (Suzie) was starting to act strangely and so did her co-workers,” Brian said.
Brian and Suzie took a photo together on Valentine’s Day. She “wasn’t Suzie” in it, staring forward blankly without a smile.
Doctors also assumed Suzie’s problems were migraine-related, but they recommended a CT scan. It revealed a brain tumor. The couple attempted rationalizing the tumor as benign or treatable. Suzie, however, was diagnosed with glioblastoma (GBM), a non-hereditary cancer not caused by environmental factors. The victim of a random mutation that could have affected anyone, Suzie was given a prognosis of living no longer than a few months.
“With this tumor, you can’t get it all out (through surgery),” Brian said. “It has these little tendrils that go throughout the brain. You can’t kill it off with chemo and radiation. It just slows it down.”
Suzie’s homecoming in March 2020 was brief. A blood clot required prescription blood thinners. Meanwhile, her tumor was bleeding naturally on its own. This led to a cerebral hemorrhage. Suzie was transported by air from Breckenridge, Minnesota, to Fargo, but it was too late.
“The damage caused by the cerebral hemorrhage was so large that she wasn’t going to survive anyway. Even if I tried to keep her on life support, the tumor would have eventually killed her,” Brian said.
Life with terminal glioblastoma was described to Brian as a combination of Alzheimer’s disease, dementia and a stroke. Suzie’s glioblastoma diagnosis, death and funeral occurred just before mass lockdowns to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“If she had lived, she would have suffered her GBM. With the lockdowns, I could see her going into a nursing home and being isolated. When she eventually would have passed away, we would never have been able to have a funeral for her,” Brian said.
Participating in Relay for Life allows Brian and “Suz” to do something in honor of Suzie. It also allows him to try coming to terms with losing his wife, a mother of three. Suzie wanted to fight glioblastoma, Brian said. She was determined to beat it, but was in a hopeless situation.
“There was no happy ending for us,” Brian said.
What keeps Brian going, he said, is his and Suzie’s now-teenaged children. He thinks they’re more resilient than he is and is grateful for the support of his family, community and fellow bachelors. It started early and has endured.
Brian cries every day for Suzie, he said. Everyday he gets up and the bed is empty. There will be events, like birthdays, anniversaries and graduations, where he’s going to be reminded that Suzie isn’t there. Brian’s asked, “Where was our miracle?” and “Why us?” He’s also asked, “Why not us?” and considered what that means.
“I wouldn’t want to wish glioblastoma on anybody. That’s one of the reasons I wanted to be involved with Relay for Life. I can at least do something to try helping other people facing cancer,” Brian said.
Suzie Hagelstrom lived with a “no gloom and doom” attitude. Her husband Brian is trying to live up to that.
