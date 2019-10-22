A longtime Wahpeton Public Works employee received recognition during the city council’s Monday, Oct. 21 meeting.
Sewer Foreman Don Wald received the 2019 Hatfield Award, presented by the North Dakota Water Environment Association and given to wastewater treatment facility operators for outstanding performance and professionalism. The Hatfield Award was matched by a proclamation honoring Wald’s service to Wahpeton.
“This award is given out by Don’s peers across the state as well as the regulatory agencies that Don has to report to, including the EPA,” Wahpeton Public Works Director Dennis Miranowski said.
Councilwoman Tiana Bohn, chair of the Public Works and Safety Committee, delivered the proclamation.
“Don Wald serves the residents of Wahpeton and North Dakota as a wastewater systems professional, as the president of the North Dakota Water Environment Association and as an honored recipient of the 2019 Hatfield Award,” Bohn said. “We express our sincere appreciation for the dedication and commitment and the invaluable impact he has made on the quality of life in our community.”
Wald’s recognition was one in a series of honors, proclamations and event announcements given during the meeting.
On Saturday, Oct. 19, Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale accepted the 2019 Community of the Year honor from the North Dakota State Forestry Service. It was given as part of the North Dakota Trees Award program.
“The Community of the Year is a community that demonstrates, through exemplary leadership or outstanding example, its commitment to the development or enthusiastic continuation of a sustainable community forestry program for present and future generations,” Community Development Director Chris DeVries said.
In 2018, Wahpeton celebrated 35 years as a North Dakota Tree City, ranking as one of the state’s longest-running program participants.
“We’ve also received 24 growth awards for our dedication to forestry,” DeVries said. “Each year, Wahpeton fifth graders plant trees for Arbor Day, instilling in them the importance of planting trees.”
Mayor Dale accepted the award on behalf of Wahpeton Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Beyer. It was given at halftime of the North Dakota State University football game in Fargo.
Saturday, Oct. 19 was also the day a battle cross monument was dedicated at the Richland County Courthouse, Wahpeton. Councilman-at-large Lane Wateland, Wahpeton’s vice mayor, represented the council.
In other news, Wahpeton Police Chief Scott Thorsteinson swore in Officer Jonathan Kaatz. With Kaatz’s employment and the possibility of two additional officers joining the force, Thorsteinson is expecting the Wahpeton Police Department will be fully staffed by Jan. 2, 2020.
Councilman Wateland read the annual “Extra Mile Day” proclamation, which designates Friday, Nov. 1 as a day for residents to give of themselves to their families, friends and community, as well as celebrating those who follow that principle. “Extra Mile Day” has been observed in Wahpeton since 2015.
Leach Public Library Director Melissa Bakken announced “Haunted Library,” a Halloween event for children, will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
The council meeting was the first since the Tuesday, Oct. 15 deadline for filing a petition calling for a special election.
A council seat representing Wahpeton’s 2nd Ward has been open since Monday, Sept. 30. The term of former Councilwoman Renelle Bertsch expires in June 2020.
The council may appoint a 2nd Ward resident to complete Bertsch’s term, chose to advertise for the open position or chose to not fill the vacancy prior to the June 2020 election.
No petitions were filed requesting a special election, Finance Director Darcie Huwe confirmed. There have also been no inquiries as of Tuesday, Oct. 22 from citizens interested in appointment to the council position.
The next council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4 at City Hall, 1900 Fourth St. N. in Wahpeton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.