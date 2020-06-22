BISMARCK — Income eligibility guidelines for the North Dakota Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) have increased based on changes in the federal poverty levels.
The change increases the amount of income a family can make and still qualify for services. Effective June 1, 2020, a family of four can earn up to $4,040 each month (or $48,470 annually) and meet the new WIC income eligibility requirements.
“Thank you to the dedicated WIC staff who are working to ensure that mothers and young children have safe access to healthy foods, breastfeeding support, referrals to health, accurate information during this public health emergency and other services,” said Colleen Pearce, director for WIC.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, North Dakota WIC has made changes to ensure that WIC is a safe place. Staff are providing many WIC services over the phone, but when families need to come to the office, precautions are being taken. This includes having staff wear masks, cleaning touched surfaces between appointments, and providing for six feet of space between individuals.
If you are pregnant or have children under the age of 5 years, you could be eligible for WIC. WIC is available to working and non-working families. Medicaid, TANF or SNAP participants are automatically income eligible.
Families may qualify for WIC by meeting income guidelines for the household. Those newly unemployed or experiencing reduced income due to decreased working hours, may also qualify.
Find information and qualifying criteria on the North Dakota WIC website at www.health.nd.gov/prevention/wic.
