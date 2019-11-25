Nearly 300 Chahinkapa Zoo supporters filled the Wahpeton Community Center Friday, Nov. 22. They were participants and guests in the 17th annual Wild Game Shows fundraiser.
An adults-only event, Wild Game Shows included parodies of popular TV games. Guests had the opportunity to play “The Couples Game,” the “Friendly Feud,” “Jeopardee” in front of their friends and neighbors.
“We grossed over $31,000, making this a top event for us,” Zoo Director Kathy Diekman said. “We were very pleased about the event. There were a lot of new faces among the guests and a lot of our veteran supporters, our zoo family, came back.”
Emcee Greg Gerou led a team of hosts including John Bullis (“Jeopardee”), Wade Hardy (“Friendly Feud”) and David Paul (“The Couples Game”).
“‘Jeopardee’ grew in popularity this year,” Diekman said. “This time around, it had the most tickets (for the contestant pool) sold. Our other two live games were as popular as ever, so we’re proud of that.”
In addition to the hosted games, Wild Game Shows included “The Bid Is Right” silent auction, the “In It to Win It” drawings, raffles and other table games.
“We want to thank all of our sponsors and guests,” Diekman said. “People were generous, they dug deep and it was successful. We’re very pleased.”
Chahinkapa Zoo is one of the partners and participants in the Holiday Light Parade, scheduled for Friday, Nov. 29 in Wahpeton. Beginning at 4 p.m., the Prairie Rose Carousel will offer free rides. The parade itself will travel through Chahinkapa Park at 6 p.m. Friday.
“Everyone should come down to the park. It’s beautiful and it’s going to be a great, big kickoff to the Christmas season,” Diekman said.
Look to Daily News for print and online coverage of holiday events throughout the Twin Towns Area.
