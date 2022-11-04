Wild Game Shows returning to Twin Towns Area

The traditional Wild Game Shows is back. Michael Buller, left, and Carin Kassa are seen in 2019 listening to 'Friendly Feud' host Wade Harty. Wild Game Shows will continue to benefit Chahinkapa Zoo beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 in Wahpeton.
The 20th annual Wild Game Shows fundraiser for Chahinkapa Zoo is returning Friday, Nov. 18 to the Wahpeton Community Center.
Chahinkapa Zoo Director Kathy Diekman is excited about the traditional Wild Game Shows fun and celebration after a three-year absence. Recognizing the importance of social distancing amid their COVID-19 pandemic, the zoo held a unique continuation, the Tickle Your Ribs fundraiser, in 2020 and 2021. This year’s event begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, with the “Friendly Feud” being played at 6 p.m.
“Wild Game Shows is back, like and we’re pleased about that,” Diekman said. “We’re really excited and eager for this. We had our events virtually and they did very well, people were still supporting the zoo, but was we were missing was the actually event. It was being with people; I call it the original FaceTime.”
Tickets cost $40 and while some will be available at the door, it is best to purchase them ahead of Wild Game Shows, Diekman said. The price of admission earns guests a meal and entrance into the evening’s general raffle.
“We have a new twist this year. Save your tickets throughout the night, even if you initially lost. We’ll have something special for those who bought tickets, so hang onto yours,” Diekman said.
This year, Wild Game Shows guests will receive a “taste of the nations.” Savory food from Thailand, Mexico, Italy and Germany will be served, as will an array of desserts.
“Our marquee games are back,” Diekman said. We have the ‘Couples Game,’ ‘Jep-par-dee,’ the ‘Friendly Feud’ and ‘In It to Win It.’ There’s some big stuff coming and you’re going to want to be there.”
Wild Game Shows’ traditional onstage games will be joined by longtime, prize-packed favorites including Plinko, a sports-themed Plinko, Spin the Wheel, a meat raffle, auctions and The Joker’s Wild. Diekman is greatly appreciative of the generous individuals and businesses who have provided prize and auction items and encourages more people to take part.
“Any level of giving is good for this event. We always love offering what folks have available. We want to help people get their names out and show off our local businesses, clubs and individuals,” Diekman said.
Prizes continue to be collected and arranged, but Diekman named some of this year’s highlights. They include a kegerator donated by Farm City Supply, Breckenridge, Minnesota, a Blackstone grill donated by Tractor Supply Company, Wahpeton, a rifle courtesy of the Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club, sports packages from supporters including Will and Barb Uhlich, cash awards of $600 and $400 donated by Bell Bank for general raffle winners and the Chahinkapa Zoo basket of prizes and perks worth $300.
“Many of our games include multiple prizes,” Diekman said. “You can try for the grand prize and know there will be plenty of big prizes as well. It’s all great stuff and there are so many opportunities to play, whether onstage or offstage.”
Wild Game Shows guests will have the opportunity to meet Chahinkapa Zoo board members, zookeepers, volunteers, supporters and sponsors. They will also have no shortage of entertainment. The “Friendly Feud” will be hosted by Wade Hardy, followed by John Bullis and “Jep-Par-Dee” and David Paul with the “Couple’s Game.” Each host will be joined by zookeepers volunteering as co-hosts and assistants, not to mention the contestants.
“I love going to benefits in this community. They’re all at least a little bit unique from each other, which makes them special. Wild Game Shows is a very successful night because with the game shows, we have a little different of an atmosphere. It’s the games themselves, but also it’s the public, the participants who are creating the entertainment. You can write the questions, but it’s the answers and the activity that are so entertaining and so fun. Come on down to see it,” Diekman said.