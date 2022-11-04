Wild Game Shows returning to Twin Towns Area

The traditional Wild Game Shows is back. Michael Buller, left, and Carin Kassa are seen in 2019 listening to 'Friendly Feud' host Wade Harty. Wild Game Shows will continue to benefit Chahinkapa Zoo beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 in Wahpeton.

 Daily News file photo

The 20th annual Wild Game Shows fundraiser for Chahinkapa Zoo is returning Friday, Nov. 18 to the Wahpeton Community Center.

Chahinkapa Zoo Director Kathy Diekman is excited about the traditional Wild Game Shows fun and celebration after a three-year absence. Recognizing the importance of social distancing amid their COVID-19 pandemic, the zoo held a unique continuation, the Tickle Your Ribs fundraiser, in 2020 and 2021. This year’s event begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, with the “Friendly Feud” being played at 6 p.m.



