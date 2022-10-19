In a vote that comes less than 24 hours after city council approval, the Wilkin Board of Commissioners have unanimously voted to approve the contract for joint usage of the Law Enforcement Center. This ends the year-long negotiations and enters the two entities, city and county, into a five-year agreement with built in payment increases; something missing from the previous contract.
This new contract, negotiated by Breckenridge Council Members Beth Meyer and Scott Wermerskirchen and Commissioners Eric Klindt and Dennis Larson will see the city making a payment of $125,000 for the next year, increasing up to $140,688.61 in the contract’s final year. This contract will take effect Nov. 1, 2022, and end Oct. 31, 2027.
Commissioner Neal Folstad arrived at the meeting late, meaning he wasn’t present for the vote.
The Tuesday, Oct. 18 meeting was held at the Riverview dairy farm in Campbell, Minnesota. Lasting just an hour, without much official action taken, the meeting was followed by a tour of the dairy, which saw eight participants.
Commissioners heard reports from the Wilkin County Soil and Water Conservation District, public health, family services and building maintenance. Attendants were also subject to an updated agenda including a presentation from David Yost on plans for a second dairy farm in the county.
This farm would be stationed in Champion Township, but a timeline is currently unavailable due to outside agencies. Before Riverview LLP is allowed to begin construction they’re required to obtain certain state-level permits. Once those are acquired, construction of the facility could take up to 18 months.
To learn more about this planned dairy farm, look forward to our “Valley Voices” section coming soon.
Other official action includes accepting a bid from Comstock for $15,775 to complete courthouse repairs and an increase from $20 to $40 for the taxi ticket bag.
The next Wilkin Board of Commissioners meeting will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8, in the Wilkin County Courthouse.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I’ve settled down in the Southern Red River Valley to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas. You can reach me by phone at 701-291-3490, or by email at coltonrf@wahpetondailynews.com
