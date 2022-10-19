In a vote that comes less than 24 hours after city council approval, the Wilkin Board of Commissioners have unanimously voted to approve the contract for joint usage of the Law Enforcement Center. This ends the year-long negotiations and enters the two entities, city and county, into a five-year agreement with built in payment increases; something missing from the previous contract.

This new contract, negotiated by Breckenridge Council Members Beth Meyer and Scott Wermerskirchen and Commissioners Eric Klindt and Dennis Larson will see the city making a payment of $125,000 for the next year, increasing up to $140,688.61 in the contract’s final year. This contract will take effect Nov. 1, 2022, and end Oct. 31, 2027.



Wilkin County Reporter

