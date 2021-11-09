Wilkin Co. adopts vaccine policy following OSHA ​​requirement

The Wilkin County Board adopted a vaccine policy for county employees at a Tuesday, Nov. 9 meeting following an emergency temporary standard (ETS) issued by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).
Under the ETS, every U.S. employer with over 100 employees faces two choices: adopt a vaccine mandate or allow county employees to remain unvaccinated so long as they undergo a weekly COVID-19 test and wear a mask while at work. The ETS is set to take effect Dec. 5 and the mandatory testing and usage of face masks will take effect Jan. 4.
OSHA is facing legal challenges over the requirement due to medical freedom concerns, but the county, which employs around 110 individuals, needs to proceed under the assumption the ETS will activate next month, Wilkin County Human Resources Director Stephanie Sandbakken said.
“They’re trying to incentivize employees to get vaccinated,” she said.
The penalty for violating the policy is up to $13,653 per violation and if the employer willfully violates the policy or mandate, they can be charged up to $136,000. If an employee does not abide by the policy, they are to be suspended without pay until they comply, Sandbakken said.
“For me, this isn’t about us getting poked multiple times since we were infants till now, it’s about having the right to say no, to choose what we have in our bodies,” Commissioner Jonathan Green said.
Still, the commissioners were forced with a decision, opting to allow unvaccinated individuals to remain employed if they submitted to a weekly test and wore a face mask while at work.
Commissioner Eric Klindt expressed concern a vaccine policy would lead some employees to quit, leaving the county with even more open positions. Wilkin County recently accepted two resignations, and a homemaker, public-safety answering point manager, part-time deputy sheriff and dispatcher position are already open.
“There will be more,” Klindt said.
The testing requirement is difficult for a rural county, Emergency Manager Breanna Koval said. There is no testing site in Wilkin County. Area clinics are testing symptomatic individuals, but not those who require a test every week. The next closest testing site is in Moorhead, Minnesota.
The county board agreed to provide testing for employees who choose not to get vaccinated. No federal funding may be used to enforce the mandatory testing, including CARES Act or American Rescue Plan dollars. The move could cost the county up to $25,000 a year, but it is a necessary one, Green said.
“It’s not about the $25,000, it’s about retaining employees. It’s going to cost us a lot more if we lose them,” Green said.
Even if the county were able to acquire rapid testing kits for all unvaccinated employees each week, it’s not guaranteed supplies will last, Wilkin County Public Health Director Becky Tripp said. Already, tests are more expensive and more difficult to procure.
“I would hope that some employees would start getting vaccinated so the cost would (go down),” Sandbakken said.
The county will be subject to the state of Minnesota’s OSHA requirements which have not yet been released. The state’s rules can be the same or stricter than the federal rules, Koval said. Since the federal rules are already stringent, Koval said the only way the state could take the policy further is by issuing a blanket vaccine mandate for all employees rather than providing an option for unvaccinated individuals.
The county can amend the policy if needed once further information presents itself. Human Resources will begin collecting every employee’s vaccination status to meet the Dec. 5 deadline.
