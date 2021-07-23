Wilkin Co. Board approves 3 new dispatch positions

The Wilkin County Board approved the creation of three new dispatch positions at a Tuesday, July 20 meeting in anticipation of an increase in workload if the county takes over dispatch services for Barnesville, Minnesota.
Wilkin County Sheriff Rick Fiedler and Human Resources Director Stephanie Sandbakken met with Barnesville’s mayor, chief of police and head of the Emergency Medical Services.
“They’re not satisfied with the dispatching services and want us to take over the city of Barnesville,” Fiedler said. “They are not satisfied because their calls are not getting answered, their radio calls, their traffic stops. It’s been like that for some time.”
The city falls within Clay County, but borders northern Wilkin County. Barnesville currently pays $40,000 for services provided by the Red River Regional Dispatch Center (RRRDC). The dispatch center covers all of Clay and Cass counties, including Moorhead, Minnesota, and Fargo, North Dakota.
In order to accommodate the increase in workload for Wilkin County dispatchers, the county would need to hire three more full-time dispatchers, Fiedler said. The county plans to offer their services to Barnesville for around $48,000. The cost to hire a full-time dispatcher for the county is around $60,000.
“You get what you pay for,” Sandbakken said.
An arrangement with Barnesville would not begin until 2022 because the city would need to finish its contract with RRDC and Wilkin County would need to hire three new employees.
The county has struggled with filling and maintaining positions in the Sheriff’s Office in the past, Daily News previously reported. Turnover in deputy and dispatcher positions has been continual over the years, however, the problem more often affects part-time positions.
The positions were posted on Wilkin County’s website Tuesday. A high school diploma, a valid driver’s license and CPR/First Aid certification is required. Applicants will also be required to pass a background check, according to the job posting.
“The Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatcher/Jailer is responsible for answering all 911 calls and dispatching the appropriate responders, answering and monitoring all radio traffic on all talk groups, answering Breckenridge Police Department and Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office administrative phone lines, creating Initial Complaint Reports (ICR) and assisting correctional officers as needed,” the posting states.
