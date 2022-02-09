Wilkin Co. Board approves purchase of K-9

The Wilkin County Board approved the purchase of a K-9 in the amount of $12,500 from McDonough K9 at a Tuesday, Feb 8 meeting. Wilkin County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Grant will be the handler of the Belgian Malinois.
The price of the K-9 will include training, Wilkin County Auditor and Treasurer Janelle Krump said. The Wilkin County Board previously approved a K-9 team in 2018, with former Sheriff’s Deputy Joseph Mattson as handler. The total cost of starting a K-9 unit was around $25,000, most of which was raised through community donations. Leon, another Belgian Malinois, started work as a tracking and drug detection dog in December 2018.
During a Feb. 9, 2021 county board meeting, Wilkin County Sheriff Rick Fiedler reported that Leon was having seizures and it was recommended that he be removed from service due to the liability and performance issues that might have occurred as a result of his condition. Shortly after, Mattson took a position with Fergus Falls, Minnesota, Police Department and adopted Leon.
The new K-9 will be picked up after McDonough K9 receives a check from the county, Fiedler said. While they don’t yet know the specifics of the dog, Fiedler said the company has chosen a canine candidate for the sheriff’s office that is around 1 year old. The dog will undergo training in the spring and likely be ready to work by early summer.
“For our county and for the city of Breckenridge, our last K-9 unit came in very handy,” Fiedler said. “There were a lot of narcotics taken off the street with Leon, so it was a very good thing. It’s also nice to have that dog go through the schools.”
Like Leon, the new K-9 unit will be able to serve other agencies such as the Breckenridge Police Department.
While Leon did not work as long as they expected him to, the animal was an undeniable asset to the sheriff’s office and surrounding agencies. There is always a risk in starting a K-9 unit since the animal’s health cannot be predicted.
“It’s a risk that any agency takes,” Fiedler siad. “There have been agencies that had a dog under 6 months, and it didn’t work (because) of health issues. That’s mother nature.”
The funds for the new K-9 are coming out of the county’s K-9 budget. The county also approved a check in the amount of $7,453 from the Sheriff’s Posse at Tuesday’s meeting, which will go toward the dog.
