Wilkin Co. Board discusses regular business

The Wilkin County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday, July 19, to discuss regular business including quarterly and monthly departmental reports, new personnel systems and Veteran Services grant programs. The meeting began with the unanimous approval of the agenda and consent agenda before moving into a discussion with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Three representatives from the Northwest DNR region were present including Regional Director Theresa Ebbenga, Ecological and Water Resources Regional Manager Nathan Kester and Regional Planner Kerry Ross. They presented the commissioners with information on Wilkin County projects and any upcoming opportunities that were pertinent.
Building maintenance took the hot seat next giving a quarterly department report, including the potential of rolling blackouts in Breckenridge, Minnesota. This would protect the city’s most vulnerable spots like hospitals in the case of an overwhelming power load.
They also reported the Family Services building received a quote to buy a generator in case of power outages. The commissioners asked them to obtain a second quote and add the cheapest expense to the 2023 budget.
Soon-to-be-merged Public Health and Family Services departments each gave their respective monthly reports. Next, they jointly discussed the Wilkin County Taxi Ticket Transportation program. The current program has been cost prohibitive for the county, so they will build a new draft policy to be approved at a later meeting.
County Attorney Joseph Glasrud gave his quarterly report as well and introduced the commissioners to the assistant county attorney Tegan Peterson.
The board then unanimously carried a motion approving the establishment of a merit system to the Personnel Administration System. This new system will be enacted at the beginning of 2023 with the Human Resources director providing all personnel services.
Next, the board discussed finding new space for an IT Systems office in an effort to relocate the administrator from their current first floor data room turned office. No action was taken on this item.
The Veterans Service Office had a grant contract with the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs unanimously approved by the commissioners. This grant will allow the office to conduct the Operational Enhancement Grant Program, which will allow outreach to the county’s veterans, assist in combat veteran reintegration and collaborate with social service agencies like educational institutions and community organizations. The grant program will also help reduce homelessness among veterans and enhance the county office’s operations.
The meeting adjourned at 6:18 p.m. with the next scheduled meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 in the Wilkin County Courthouse.
