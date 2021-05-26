Wilkin Co. Board draft breakdown of diversion fund spending

The Wilkin County Board held a special meeting Wednesday, May 26 to draft a plan for allocating the $14 million settlement they received from the Fargo-Moorhead Diversion Authority.
The commissioners have been discussing the arrival of the settlement funds since it was announced Wilkin and Richland counties would be receiving an initial total payment of $35 million last fall. Richland County wrote into the contract how their money would be allocated, Daily News previously reported.
Prior to the special meeting, Wilkin County commissioners had discussed putting aside money for housing development and a revolving loan fund. The commissioners drafted a breakdown of the full amount of the funds Wednesday, but no action was taken. The rough plan is as follows:
- $1 million for legal fees
- $500,000 for Wilkin County Economic Development Authority
- $4 million for housing development
- $1.5 million for ring diking
- $6 million for redevelopment and child care
- $1 million for local seed money
The county board originally drafted $6 million for housing. Commissioner Neal Folstad said he doesn’t see a lack in housing, rather a lack in entertainment, activities and recreation. When he moved to Breckenridge 40 years ago, there were more businesses and a community gathering space.
“Where are those places and why did they disappear?” Folstad asked.
Members of the Infinity Center community group were also present at Wednesday’s meeting, including Bruce Yaggie, Mike Yaggie and Jay Schuler. The Infinity Center would be a multi-purpose space, ideally including a children’s discovery center, basketball courts, Skywalkers Trampoline Park and a hockey arena.
There is a need for both housing and more amenities, commissioner Dennis Larson said. The Twin Towns area already has attractive assets like Chahinkapa Zoo, the Bois de Sioux Golf Course and the Breckenridge Aquatic Center, and a facility like the Infinity Center would draw in even more families.
But many businesses in the two towns are in need of employees because there are not enough people living in the area to fill the available jobs. What they need is a parallel housing and marketing push, Larson said. Developing new amenities won’t go far without a population to support it, he said.
Schuler and the Yaggie cousins attended the previous county board meeting Tuesday, May 18 to ask the commissioners to match up to $5 million in funding for the center, Daily News previously reported. So far, the group has raised $4 million of their own funds.
“We’re putting our own dollars in, and we don’t want to fail,” Schuler said.
The Infinity Center idea has gained momentum in the last several months with the arrival of the diversion settlement and the possibility of building a new school. The commissioners said they support the Infinity Center, but they did not commit to matching the $5 million at their Wednesday meeting.
Commissioner Eric Klindt said he was unsure about allocating over a third of the settlement funds into one project. The center, which would be built in Breckenridge, would also be a nonprofit and therefore exempt from paying property taxes.
“I get it, that it’s good for the community, but how does it help everyone in Wilkin County?” Klindt asked.
Larson and Commissioner Lyle Hovland said they wanted to see a business plan from the group — one that includes the school and one that doesn’t. The Infinity Center group plans to return to the June 8 commission meeting to present two business plans.
