Wilkin Co. Board hear Preparedness/Reopening plan

The Wilkin County Board heard the Wilkin County Preparedness/Reopening plan at their Tuesday, March 9 meeting.
County offices will be opening under a phased approach and employees who are working from home will be able to return to work once Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order is lifted, the plan states.
The public is encouraged to access services virtually when possible, and all other visits to county facilities should be by appointment only.
The plan detailed a list of best practices to mitigate spread including temperature, handwashing, respiratory etiquette, social distancing, sanitizing and cleaning and facemasks. County vehicles should be limited to one passenger when possible, the plan states. The full plan is available online for workers to access and training will be provided.
The county board also heard the new sheriff deputy position starting rate of pay and a request to decrease a deputy recorder position to 50 percent for several months at their meeting.
County Recorder Renae Niemi asked the county board to decrease the position for an employee who is already working under their allotted hours. In June, Niemi said she’d like to revisit the position because she will be hiring a new staff member in March.
“I’m concerned about when you leave, and that’s going to happen, the person coming behind you can’t skip a step,” county commissioner Neal Folstad said.
Stephanie Sandbakken, county Human Resources, said she does not recommend decreasing the hours.
“It’s not common to drop and then revisit it a few months later,” Sandbakken said.
The commissioners approved Niemi’s request 4-1, with commissioner Lyle Hovland voting against the approval.
The highway department is working to fill two open positions, which County Engineer Brian Noetzelman said they have not had very many applicants for.
“We only got three applicants, and usually we get over 20, 30, and we only got three, of which one was a part timer that used to work with us,” Noetzelman said. “I don’t know, nobody wants to work.”
Bridge inspections for the county have been updated, completed and submitted to state aid, Noetzelman said. The draft prophecy memorandum for the Campbell Bridge replacement has also been submitted.
“The district state aid was very grateful that we got it done basically a year ahead of time versus what he’s finding is a lot of counties aren’t getting their plans in for this year,” Noetzelman said.
The county commissioners also discussed the upcoming housing summit on March 18 in Hankinson, North Dakota. The summit will cover how investing in housing will help grow Richland and Wilkin counties.
