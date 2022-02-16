Wilkin Co. board hears update on economic analysis

The Wilkin County, Minnesota, Board heard an update from Tim Dolan of Decklan Group, an economic development consulting firm, at a Tuesday, Feb. 15 board meeting. Dolan previously presented the idea of an economic analysis of Wilkin County to the commissioners in September 2021, and they entered into a contract with Decklan Group.
Dolan provided an overview of the assessment. The data portion of the economic analysis will conclude this week, Dolan said. They have also conducted external qualitative analysis, meaning they surveyed over 300 business owners and individuals who live near the county, but not in it. Dolan said they have had around a 52 percent participation rate.
The Decklan group was asked to help conceive a plan for moving forward with community development in the county, particularly when it comes to the diversion settlement funds, Daily News previously reported. The county board determined in May the breakdown of the diversion settlement funds, $500,000 of which would be allocated to the EDA.
“We’re targeting the second meeting in March as delivery of our final draft for you guys to adopt, so that’s when you’ll get the finished product for this initial piece,” Dolan said.
The next phase will involve reaching out to Wilkin County business owners and residents. Dolan told the commissioners they may begin hearing from their constituents as Decklan Group surveys the county. The commissioners will also be included in the survey.
Some of the questions for individuals may include:
How long have you lived here?
What community assets do you use most often?
What type of community assets do you feel are missing?
“We’re going county-wide, so you’re going to get really varied answers depending on which community they’re a part of,” Dolan said.
For businesses, some of the questions may include:
How long have you been in business?
Did you open your business in Wilkin County?
Why did you choose Wilkin County if you have other locations?
What are some of the challenges of doing business within Wilkin County?
“They’re open-ended (questions) to a certain extent, but we’re trying to extract certain data,” Dolan said. “A big part of these surveys is they’re not meant to give us real specific answers for anything, they’re just trying to give us context of the data. If we just pull out raw data of economic indicators, you get an idea, but these comments give it a flavor and some context around the nuance of that data.”
The housing data phase of Decklan Group’s study will be conducted as late as possible into the process to ensure the most current data is utilized, Dolan said.
When the study is adopted at the end of March, Dolan said he plans to present their findings to local units of government and the school district. The next county board meeting will be held Tuesday, March 8.
