Tuesday, May 31, Wilkin County Commissioners met to hear results from a departmental study regarding the possible futures of Wilkin County Family Services and Public Health. The study saw Pat Melvin, management consultant for DDA Human Resources inc. interview all employees in both departments to give the county board a clear view of ways that they could move forward. No action was taken in this meeting but many ideas were talked about to improve the two departments, or at least fix the issues some were having.
The initial idea was to interview a smaller cross-section of 17 employees in each department, but in a Feb. 8 board meeting, the commissioners decided it would be best to interview all employees. These additional interviews raised the cost to the county from $21,000 to $28,000.
In the two and a half hour special meeting, Melvin went over his findings and gave the board his recommendations for what to do next. All members besides Lyle Hovland were present at this 10 a.m. meeting.
There were a few issues that loomed over the board from departmental front desk staffing to whittling the staff down to one director for both departments to a complete merger of the two departments.
The front desk staffing seemed to be an issue in family services rather than public health. Melvin explained that there were two people trained for the front desk in public health so when the main employee had to take vacation, or wasn’t available, there was a consistent and capable backup. However, family services only have one person working at the front desk without a consistent backup.
Melvin said this would lead to case managers or other employees possibly having to shirk off their duties to cover if this employee wasn’t available. Which is an issue because some case managers interviewed for this study also noted they were feeling like their caseloads were too heavy.
The board threw around ideas of merging just the front desks of both departments so they wouldn’t have to worry about other positions having to cover, hiring case aides to help case managers and also cover the desk when needed or even erasing the position completely and having case managers take on the task one day a week so they all have to take turns covering the desk.
A departmental merger also had many pros and cons according to Melvin’s study. It seemed like a good idea since Becky Tripp, public health director, has experience working in family services. It would also allow for more joint work between the departments.
Melvin reported that many employees felt strongly against a merger. He said people felt like their department may be swallowed up by the other. This led to a recommendation of having only one director but keeping the department staff separate.
The two departments are in separate buildings, furthering the argument against a merger. One recommendation would be to move a single department in the Wilkin County Courthouse into the family services building and move family services back into the courthouse where public health already exists.
Again, this was only an informational meeting and no action was taken. The county board now has the opportunity to take all the information from the study and come up with solutions that will be best for Wilkin County in their opinion.
