Wilkin Co. board votes to support Infinity Center application

Following over a month of deliberation, the Wilkin County Board voted unanimously, with Commissioner Eric Klindt absent, on a motion to support an application from the Infinity Center group for up to $5 million in matching funds at a Tuesday, June 15 meeting.
The board first voted to approve the budget breakdown of how the $14 million will be allocated: $4 million will go toward housing, $1 million for legal fees, $500,000 for Wilkin County Economic Development Authority, $1.5 million for ring diking, $1 million for local seed money and $6 million for redevelopment and child care, where requests from the community can be fulfilled.
The commissioners were careful with the wording of the second motion because the settlement agreement dictates that the funds cannot be donated to a specific entity. However, if the Infinity Center applies for the redevelopment and child care funds through the application program, the commissioners said they would support allocating up to $5 million in matching funds to the project.
The Infinity Center project was initially presented at a Wilkin County Economic Development meeting in April. Since then, the Infinity Center community group has appeared at several county commission meetings to appeal for $5 million of the $14 million Fargo-Moorhead Diversion settlement.
The board did not finalize the budget nor make a determination on the extent of their support for the Infinity Center at their previous meeting because Commissioner Jonathan Green was absent at the time of the vote. Board Chair Neal Folstad said he firmly supports the project.
“At the last meeting we had here — and I made no bones about it — I want to spend $5 million of this money to go toward this project, and I’m sticking with that number and I’ll die with it, and I’ll be made fun of if the project fails. But I look at who’s leading the project and how it’s being led: It’s being led by local people,” Folstad said.
Commissioners Dennis Larson and Lyle Hovland echoed their previous sentiments, that many groups in the county could use money from the redevelopment fund.
“I have a bit of a concern that there are a lot of people that don’t know this money is here and that they could have access to it, too. I hate to see deserving entities that don’t get a chance, in a sense,” Hovland asked.
Several of the attendees at Tuesday’s meeting were elderly residents who said they want something to do during the school year and during the winter. Breckenridge resident Mary Ann Conrad said community members can use the Wahpeton Community Center, but it is often booked out or full.
Decades-long Breckenridge resident and retired businessman Gary Fick said he is ready to give back to the community and plans to contribute to the center.
“We came to Breckenridge community 43 years ago and I’ve been part of several successful businesses in the Breckenridge-Wahpeton area, and I think one of the reasons they’ve been successful is because we’ve had good support from the community and our farmer friends, that sort of thing,” Fick said. “This project interests us a great deal, I guess because it seems like one that will bring people and activities back to the area.”
Before the vote, Bruce Yaggie presented a comparison of the demographics of Watertown, South Dakota, and Breckenridge, and Valley City, North Dakota, and Breckenridge.
Both Watertown and Valley City have community centers that are thriving, Yaggie said. However, their proximal population is smaller than Breckenridge. Yaggie looked at the population within a 20-mile, 30-mile, 40-mile and 50-mile radius of the towns compared to that of Breckenridge. As the size of the radius increases, Breckenridge’s population surpasses the other towns due to its proximity to the Fargo-Moorhead metropolitan area.
The manager at the Watertown center said their guests come from as far as 40 miles away, Yaggie said, and Breckenridge has access to around 106,000 people at the 40-mile radius.
“I’m not discouraged by the fact that we’re Breckenridge-Wahpeton, by our location. In fact, I’m encouraged,” Yaggie said. “From a draw (standpoint), I think we’re in a great spot.”
The Southern Valley Economic Development Authority is still finalizing an application process for the redevelopment funds, Larson said. The next step for the Infinity Center is for the group to put forth an application.
“I know it seems like pulling teeth, but it’s a big decision,” Larson said.
