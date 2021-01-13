Wilkin Co. businesses urged to apply for grant by Jan. 22

Wilkin County, Minnesota, will be receiving $256,250 in state COVID-19 relief grant money to give to local businesses and nonprofits.
Now, the county is urging businesses which have been affected by government shutdowns to apply for grant money by the Jan. 22 deadline. No late applications will be accepted, according to the application.
The county's five commissioners set an early deadline to ensure businesses who are in dire need can receive funds as quickly as possible at their Tuesday, Jan. 12 meeting. The state mandated deadline for grant applications is March 15, County Auditor and Treasurer Janelle Krump said.
The commissioners each said they would personally deliver grant applications to the businesses they know of that have been hit hard. Among those are restaurants and bars, which were required to close again for in-person dining in November in accordance with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order, “Dial Back Minnesota.”
“They’ve been shut down two months and haven’t seen a dime,” Commissioner Eric Klindt said. “How do you stay afloat?”
The commissioners were presented with drafts of the grant application at their Tuesday meeting, which they hurriedly approved. By Tuesday evening, Krump had corrected and finalized the grant application.
“It’s just a simple application form. It still comes up to the board to decide who and how much the businesses are going to get,” Klindt said.
Several of the commissioners have been contacted by local business owners who are barely hanging on, they said. Local businesses need money now, not two or three weeks from now, Commissioner Jonathan Green said.
The commissioners will hold a special meeting to go over each of the applications on Monday, Jan. 25.
The application consists of two simple pages, asking for the name of the applicant, number of full-time employees, business name, four digit NAISC code, Minnesota tax identification number, mailing address, phone number and length of time in business.
Next is a series of “yes” or “no” questions including: Business/nonprofit located in Wilkin County? Business/nonprofit in operation as of Nov. 1, 2020? Outstanding tax lien with the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office? Has your business or nonprofit been negatively impacted (financially) by any of the executive orders (EOs) issued by Gov. Walz in response to the COVID-19 pandemic?
The application next asks for businesses to share their story in a write-in field. The commissioners wanted to add a “tell your story” section to give every business a chance to describe hardships that may not be obvious to the commissioners.
“For the bars, that’ll be easy: ‘We shut down.’ For some of those other businesses, it’s probably going to take a few more words than that,” Green said.
The application also asks businesses to estimate their financial loss caused by the executive orders and the record the amount of sources of COVID-19-related grant assistance they have already received. Then, the amount of grant funding they are requesting.
The commissioners said it is their intention to distribute all of the money to eligible businesses that applied by the end of January. The amount each business will receive will be based on their W-9s and ultimately determined by the commissioners.
Businesses can apply anytime before Jan. 22. The application form will be available online on the Wilkin County website. A physical copy may also be picked up at the Wilkin County Auditor's Office at 300 5th St. S in Breckenridge.
Completed applications may be mailed to Wilkin County Auditor, PO Box 409, in Breckenridge; delivered in-person to the Wilkin County Auditor's Office; or emailed to jkrump@co.wilkin.mn.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.