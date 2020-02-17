Wilkin Co. deputies show support to recovering officer

Law enforcement officers throughout Minnesota have been standing watch at Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson’s hospital room since he was shot in the head on Jan. 6.
Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Darlene Reddy and Brandon Spanswick traveled to the hospital where Matson is staying to stand watch over his room.
On Sunday, Feb. 16, Reddy volunteered from 3-11 p.m. and Spanswick 11 p.m.-7 a.m, each taking eight hours to support Matson in his recovery.
“The MPPOA (Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association) salutes these deputies and all of the other law enforcement officers who have stood watch,” read an MPPOA Facebook post.
According to the Star Tribune, Matson and three other officers responded to a call about a suspicious man in Waseca, Minnesota. During a foot chase, Tyler Janovsky, 37, shot Matson and fired at two others. Janovsky is facing three counts of first degree attempted murder.
His family has reported through Caring Bridge posts that Matson continues to make progressive strides and has recently been able to walk 50 feet with assistance from his two physical therapists.
